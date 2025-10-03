National Psoriasis Foundation Raises $235K at Inaugural New England Soirée Honoring Champions of Psoriatic Disease Care

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) celebrated an inspiring evening at the inaugural New England Soirée on Thursday, September 18 at The Newbury Boston. The elegant gathering brought together 210 supporters to raise $235,000 to advance NPF’s mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease while improving the lives of all those impacted.The evening honored two extraordinary leaders whose dedication has profoundly impacted the psoriatic disease community. Dr. Jeffrey M. Sobell received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional clinical care and contributions to research and treatment advancements. Jody Quinn, a passionate grassroots advocate, was presented with the Psoriatic Ambassador Award for her impactful service and tireless advocacy. Both honorees delivered compelling acceptance speeches that left a lasting impression on attendees."It was an honor to chair the inaugural New England Soirée and recognize the incredible contributions of Dr. Sobell and Jody Quinn," said Ken Ansin, an NPF Board of Directors Member and Event Chair. "The generosity of our community and the passion of our honorees made for an unforgettable evening. Together, we’re driving progress, raising awareness, and bringing hope to everyone living with psoriatic disease."The evening featured cocktails, dinner, a live auction, and an inspiring program highlighting progress toward a cure. Leah M. Howard, J.D., president and CEO of NPF, remarked, “The New England Soirée is a powerful reminder of the strength and generosity within this community. Our honorees, Dr. Sobell and Jody, represent the very best of our mission to improve lives and drive progress toward a cure.”The National Psoriasis Foundation proudly thanks Johnson & Johnson as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2025 New England Soirée. Additional support came from Progress Sponsors Rockland Trust and Takeda, and Promise Sponsors AbbVie, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Galderma, Merrill Lynch – The Sharma Group, Novartis, Oruka Therapeutics, and SUN Pharma.All proceeds from the evening will directly support NPF initiatives, including cutting-edge research, community education, and expanded access to quality care for people living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.For more information on the National Psoriasis Foundation and ways to support its mission, visit www.psoriasis.org/nesoiree The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. NPF drives efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

