Texas Academy of Medical Aesthetics expands to Austin amid nursing workforce shift to the $27B med spa industry

COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Academy of Medical Aesthetics (TAMA) , Texas’ leading injector training academy, has opened a new training center in Austin, expanding access to advanced aesthetic training as more nurses transition from traditional hospital roles into the booming medical aesthetics industry.The U.S. med spa market is projected to reach $27.29 billion by 2034, growing at more than 14% annually.With burnout driving nurses away from bedside care, many are finding aesthetics a lucrative and flexible alternative.From bedside to Botox: A growing career pathTAMA specializes in hands-on training for today’s most in-demand procedures, including:• Botox and dermal fillers• lip filler and liquid BBL and• male enhancement procedures, such as girth enhancement.Unlike lecture-only academies, TAMA provides live injection practice under expert supervision, ensuring nurses and providers graduate with real-world skills.Nurse injector internship: real-world experienceThe academy’s flagship Nurse Injector Internship gives students a one-week immersive experience where they shadow professional injectors in an active med spa and perform injections themselves under supervision.“After 10 years in bedside nursing, I was burned out,” said Angela Martinez, RN, a recent TAMA graduate. “Through the internship, I built confidence in injecting Botox and fillers, and within months, I joined a med spa, earning double my hospital salary. TAMA changed my career trajectory.”Business creation courses: from training to ownershipFor nurses, dentists, and physicians ready to launch their own clinics, TAMA offers a Business Creation Course, which covers:• clinic formation and compliance• marketing and client acquisition• medical director placement services• exclusive injectable discounts for graduatesLeadership with proven successTAMA is led by Kiara DeWitt, RN, BSN, a master injector who has scaled multiple multimillion-dollar med spas and is now opening her ninth clinic. Her leadership ensures students don’t just learn injections—they also learn the strategies required to build profitable practices.LocationsTAMA now trains students across Texas, with sites in:• Austin (newest)• Dallas• Fort Worth• Plano• The Woodlands• and additional hubs across the DFW MetroplexStudents are already traveling from Round Rock, Killeen, San Marcos, and Georgetown to attend the new Austin training center.#About the Texas Academy of Medical AestheticsThe Texas Academy of Medical Aesthetics is Texas’s top injector training academy, offering hands-on courses in Botox, dermal fillers, lip filler, liquid BBL, and male enhancement procedures.With its one-on-one Nurse Injector Internship, Business Creation Courses, and medical director placement services, TAMA equips medical providers with the clinical skills, compliance support, and business strategies to succeed in aesthetics.Founded by Kiara DeWitt, RN, BSN, TAMA combines technical mastery and proven entrepreneurial leadership to set the gold standard in injector education.

