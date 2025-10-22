Medical Director Co. Becomes First Nationwide Provider to Launch in Guam & Virgin Islands

Closing the Compliance Gap in Remote U.S. Territories

Clinics in remote regions gain 24-hour access to supervising physicians as tourism and wellness demand surge.

Our data shows more than 60% of clinics in Guam and the Virgin Islands delayed opening last year because they couldn’t secure physician oversight. We're fixing that.” — Blaz Korosec

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Director Co. , the leading national platform for medical director matching and malpractice compliance, announced today its expansion into Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The move establishes Medical Director Co. as the first provider to cover all 50 states and U.S. territories, closing a long-standing compliance gap in America’s most remote healthcare markets.Across Guam and the Virgin Islands, clinics have faced critical shortages of supervising physicians, with Guam reporting fewer than 200 active physicians for 169,000 residents and the Virgin Islands showing similar gaps.For med spas, telehealth providers, and IV hydration centers, that shortage has meant months-long delays in securing oversight, stalling business launches, and putting patient safety at risk.“Our data shows more than 60% of clinics in Guam and the Virgin Islands delayed opening last year because they couldn’t secure physician oversight,” said Blaz Korosec, CEO of Medical Director Co. “We’re fixing that. Whether you’re in Dallas, San Juan, or Guam, compliant physician coverage should be available in days, not months.”Why It MattersGuam has 1.3 physicians per 1000 residents, well below the recommended ratio of 2.6 doctors per 1000 residents in the U.S. This is amid the millions of annual visits to medical and wellness spas in the country.Territory telehealth rules now require clear physician oversight for prescribing and procedures.“For years, clinics here have operated in regulatory limbo,” said Dr. Maria Santos, a Guam-based physician. “Medical Director Co.’s entry gives us the structure and resources to practice safely while meeting rising demand.”What Clinics Gain• 24-hour physician matching for aesthetics, wellness, and telehealth• Territory-specific agreements and SOPs, built around local oversight laws• Malpractice-ready documentation to streamline insurer approval• Ongoing compliance support, including chart reviews, delegation protocols, and adverse-event responseSetting a National StandardWith Guam and the Virgin Islands now live, Medical Director Co. is the only company to provide seamless medical director coverage across all 50 states and every U.S. territory.“This expansion isn’t just about growth—it’s about equity,” said Allix Eckermann, Head of Physician Relations. “No clinic should be locked out of safe, compliant operations because of geography.” #About Medical Director Co.Medical Director Co. is the nation’s leading platform for medical director services and malpractice compliance. Serving med spas, IV hydration centers, telemedicine providers, and weight-loss clinics, the company delivers rapid physician matching, airtight agreements, and long-term compliance support. With coverage across all 50 states and U.S. territories, Medical Director Co. is setting a new national standard for oversight in regulated healthcare.

