Medical Director Co. partners with TAMA, enabling graduates to open practices immediately

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Director Co. has partnered with the Texas Academy of Medical Aesthetics (TAMA) to empower students and help them streamline the launch of their new med spas.The collaboration ensures that TAMA graduates can quickly transition from training to practice by connecting them with Medical Director Co.’s nationwide network of collaborating physicians.For many nurses and physician assistants, the path to opening a med spa is slowed down by compliance requirements, especially securing a medical director. The process often takes months and drains resources.With this new partnership, graduates can bypass those delays and begin seeing patients right away.For Sarah Nguyen, RN, who faced a six-month wait to open her own med spa, the difference is huge. “I had the skills, I had patients waiting, but I couldn’t legally practice,” she said. “With this new setup, nurses like me can move forward right after training.”“We’ve seen too many promising professionals burn out before they even begin because of compliance hurdles,” said Blaz Korosec, CEO of Medical Director Co. “By linking training and oversight, we’re cutting red tape and letting providers focus on what they do best—caring for patients.”“Our students now graduate with both advanced skills and the legal backing they need,” added Kiara DeWitt, BSN, RN, CPN, founder of the Texas Academy of Medical Aesthetics. “It raises the bar for safety and professionalism across the industry.”A timely solution in a growing marketThe U.S. med spa market is one of the fastest-growing sectors in healthcare, expected to pass $15.9 billion by 2027.That growth has come with greater scrutiny. States like Texas and Florida have recently increased enforcement against noncompliant clinics, leaving many new providers scrambling.Medical Director Co. and TAMA’s partnership is designed to make sure new med spa owners are both trained and compliant on day one.The benefits include:No months-long lag between training and legal practice.Direct connection to licensed medical directors across multiple states.Lower risk of shutdowns, fines, or malpractice claims.Faster career launches for nurses, PAs, and entrepreneurs entering aesthetics.Visit Medical Director Co. for details on compliance and medical director services.Explore the Texas Academy of Medical Aesthetics to see available training programs.About Medical Director Co.Medical Director Co. is a nurse-centric service based in Dallas, TX, dedicated to helping NPs, RNs, PAs, and clinics secure licensed medical directors and collaborating physicians. With transparent pricing, built-in malpractice coverage, and unmatched speed of placement, Medical Director Co. has become the fastest-growing and most trusted medical director service in the United States.About the Texas Academy of Medical AestheticsThe Texas Academy of Medical Aesthetics (TAMA) offers hands-on education in injectables, weight loss treatments, laser procedures, and advanced aesthetic services. With expert instructors and modern training, TAMA helps professionals build the skills needed to thrive in today’s aesthetics industry.

