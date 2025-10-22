Pyure Unveils Pyure Environment 360™ - A Data-Driven Indoor Environmental Quality-as-a-Service Platform, Delivering Certified Clean Air Environments with Proven ROI

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Air Meets Smart Data. The Pyure Company , a U.S. leader in advanced patented hydroxyl-generation air and surface purification technology, today announced the pre-launch of Pyure Environment 360™, a fully integrated “Indoor Environmental Quality as a Service” (IEQaaS) platform.Despite advancements in standards and air quality monitoring platforms & sensors, facility owners and operators face the challenge of implementing environmental quality programs that deliver measurable ROI and outcomes without significant energy and sustainability penalties. Balancing throughput & yield, health, energy and sustainability goals requires an integrated, intelligence-based approach across all systems. Pyure aims to address this goal with the release of the Pyure Environment 360™.The subscription-based program combines Pyure’s patented purification systems with real-time sensor technology with feedback loop, integration with HVAC and environmental and production systems, energy-optimization analytics, and science-backed expertise to help organizations meet complex evolving ventilation standards and health and safety compliance, while improving occupants' comfort and productivity.Powered by machine learning and AI, Pyure Environment 360™ program enables facilities to maintain optimal environmental parameters that can be specific to their industry and environment. By coupling purification with actionable intelligence, Pyure Environment 360™ bridges the gap between health, performance, and profitability.The offering includes:• Turnkey subscription including IAQ assessment, purification modules, multi-parameter sensors, analytics dashboard, and annual certification• Continuous monitoring via UL 2905 certified IAQ sensors with customizable sensor packages (for environment specific pollutants), monitoring and measuring a wide range of parameters.• Predictive maintenance and alerts through the platform• Integration with existing BMS and HVAC systems for dynamic ventilation control• Outcome-based reports aligned with CDC and ASHRAE standards• ROI reports showing energy savings, operational efficiency, and occupant satisfaction“With Environment 360™, we’re delivering an industry first capability by combining the unmatched efficacy, scalability and safety of our air & surface purification technology with the ability to deliver the optimal environment that maximizes productivity, health, and energy savings,” said Mahyar Khosravi, CEO of The Pyure Company. “We’re enabling organizations to operate smarter balancing clean, compliant indoor air quality, with real-time energy and cost optimization. Our customers can track the direct correlation between air-quality improvements and increased revenue, reduced downtime & recalls, and reduced energy usage, making environmental health a bottom-line advantage. It’s clean air with a measurable payback.”Organizations interested in learning more about the program or requesting a personalized IAQP energy-savings assessment can contact hello@pyure.com.About The Pyure CompanyThe Pyure Company is a U.S. leader in advanced air and surface purification and indoor environmental quality solutions. Backed by more than two decades of innovation, Pyure develops and manufactures patented hydroxyl-generation technologies that replicate the natural cleaning power of sunlight indoors. Pyure’s solutions are used worldwide to reduce pathogens, mold, odors, and VOCs while improving energy efficiency and sustainability in healthcare, food and beverage processing, hospitality, restoration and remediation and industrial environments.

