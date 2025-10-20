New Pyure IAQP Calculator models ASHRAE 62.1 and 241 compliance with energy savings ROI

Pyure IAQP Calculator modelling

Turning Clean Air into ROI

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the science of indoor air quality (IAQ) continues to evolve, Pyure is launching the IAQP Calculator, an interactive modeling tool based on ASHRAE’s Indoor Air Quality Procedure (IAQP) methodology, designed to quantify clean air, compliance, and energy savings.Developed in alignment with ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2022 and 241-2023 the IAQP Calculator operationalizes ASHRAE’s Indoor Air Quality Procedure (IAQP) as an alternative to the traditional Ventilation Rate Procedure, enabling smarter design decisions that optimize both air quality and energy performance.Using real-world data such as occupancy, airflow, and energy cost, combined with the pathogen and VOC reduction efficacy of air purification technologies, it empowers engineers, facility managers, and sustainability teams to reduce the amount of required ventilation and/or air circulation, providing both CAPEX and OPEX savings, while being able to quantify energy savings, compliance levels, and ROI from air purification and ventilation strategies.Outputs include:• Standards-based design scenarios to determine minimum ventilation & circulation volumes for ASHRAE 62.1 and 241 standards, with and without inclusion of Pyure’s air purification devices.• Determine effective IAQ metrics and benchmark air quality against ASHRAE and CDC standards• Simulate multiple scenarios to forecast air quality and energy consumption• Identify opportunities for cost savings through optimized purification and ventilation strategies• Equivalent Clean Airflow Rate (ECAi) in alignment with ASHRAE 62.1 and 241 requirements• Operational ROI including HVAC runtime reduction, lower utility costs, and deferred capital expendituresResults from recent modeling show 31%-67% HVAC energy reductions, as much as $200,000 in annual energy savings ($40,000 with 75% efficiency ERV), in addition to carbon footprint reduction, in an example 15,000 sq ft., the model also identified up to $120,000 in CAPEX savings from downsized ventilation equipment all while maintaining or exceeding code compliance.“Our IAQP Calculator bridges science, compliance, and economics,” said Mahyar Khosravi, CEO of The Pyure Company . “Compliance with recent changes to regulations & standards, mostly as a result of the pandemic, has resulted in a significant increase in energy costs and higher maintenance costs within HVAC systems. However, the standards are based on time of design parameters and static assumptions. The IAQP Calculator empowers customers to see, in hard data, how utilizing the unmatched efficacy of our air purification technology directly translates into lower energy costs, improved well-being, and operational ROI.”As organizations strive to enhance indoor air quality while reducing carbon emissions, the Pyure IAQP Calculator offers a standards-based method to reduce the need for outdoor air and circulation volume, as well as corresponding sizing of HVAC components, while meeting or exceeding applicable standards. Built on a foundation of externally validated & certified science, it’s an indispensable tool in Pyure’s mission to improve indoor environments worldwide.To learn more or request a personalized IAQP assessment, contact hello@pyure.com.About The Pyure CompanyThe Pyure Company is a U.S. leader in advanced air and surface purification and indoor environmental quality solutions. Backed by more than two decades of innovation, Pyure develops and manufactures patented hydroxyl-generation technologies that replicate the natural cleaning power of sunlight indoors. Pyure’s solutions are used worldwide to reduce pathogens, mold, odors, and VOCs while improving energy efficiency and sustainability in healthcare, food and beverage processing, hospitality, restoration and remediation and industrial environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.