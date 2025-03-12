VIKAND and Pyure Deliver Proven Air & Surface Purification Solution to Combat Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships are increasing at a worrying rate, posing a growing threat to passenger safety and cruise line operations. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 16 gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships in 2024 - the highest number since 2012 - of which 14 were linked to norovirus. December alone saw six vessels reporting outbreaks, and this trend has persisted into 2025, with new cases further underscoring the need for enhanced sanitation strategies to mitigate health risks and financial losses associated with outbreaks.Beyond the immediate health concerns, norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships carry significant financial risks, from medical & sanitation costs to lost bookings and reputational damage. Severe cases, leading to quarantines or cancellations can escalate losses into the tens of millions for operators.To address this ongoing challenge, VIKAND, a global leader in maritime healthcare and sanitation solutions in collaboration with Pyure Dynamic Protection, a proven innovator in air and surface purification technology, has been made available to cruise line operators, Pyure’s cutting-edge solutions.Pyure’s hydroxyl-generating technology actively neutralizes norovirus and other harmful microorganisms in the air and on surfaces, offering a proactive approach to hygiene management that complements existing sanitation protocols.Unlike conventional air purifiers that primarily trap airborne contaminants, Pyure’s technology replicates nature’s air-cleaning process by generating hydroxyls - highly reactive molecules naturally present in Earth’s atmosphere - to continuously neutralize viruses, bacteria, mold spores, and odors.Scientific testing has demonstrated that Pyure delivers a 4-log (99.99%) reduction in murine norovirus on surfaces within 360 minutes and a 5-log (99.999%) reduction of airborne RNA viruses within 90 minutes, making it a highly effective solution for maintaining clean and healthy environments. Pyure also has an FDA-registered Class II medical device and has received European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Class I medical device certification. The technology has been installed on nearly 50 cruise ships.“The Pyure system is an intelligent, proactive solution designed to mitigate the financial and operational risks associated with norovirus outbreaks,” said Mattias Hallberg, Director, Technical Solutions, VIKAND. “By implementing continuous air and surface sanitation, cruise operators can significantly reduce the likelihood of outbreaks, protect their passengers and crew, and avoid the immense costs linked to large-scale infections. What differentiates Pyure is the evidence behind its effectiveness - our international certifications, research studies, and real-world applications prove that this technology works.”"Independent laboratory studies confirm that Pyure’s air and surface purification technology significantly reduces norovirus and other pathogens in air and on surfaces (airborne surfaces and other airborne pathogens). It reacts so quickly with airborne pathogens that transmission from person to person is minimized, as reported by Pyure in the ASHRAE Journal (March 2024)." said Dr. Connie Araps, Scientific Officer at Pyure. These results highlight the efficacy of Pyure’s hydroxyl-generating technology, which actively neutralizes contaminants rather than merely trapping them. By continuously improving air quality, Pyure supports a proactive approach to hygiene management, reducing the risks associated with viral outbreaks in high-traffic environments like cruise ships."Russ Holmes, VIKAND VP Key PartnerSHIPS added: “As norovirus remains a formidable challenge for the cruise industry, investing in proactive solutions such as VIKAND’s Air Purification Solution is not just a health measure - it’s a strategic decision that safeguards operational integrity and financial stability. By prioritizing continuous air and surface sanitation, cruise lines can maintain their reputation for excellence while ensuring that guests can enjoy their voyage with confidence.”For more information about VIKAND and its Air Purification Solution, please visit https://vikand.com/pyure-dynamic-protection/ About VIKANDVIKAND provides proactive total healthcare solutions for the cruise industry. Crew members and guests alike trust VIKAND to provide expert medical care, public health, risk mitigation, and other valuable health services, and the world’s leading cruise companies rely on us to protect their most important asset at sea – people. For more: https://vikand.com/about-vikand/ About PyureInspired by nature and trusted to clean, The Pyure Company are world-leading air purifying technology innovators. Pyure's commercial air purifiers are trusted worldwide to safely purify indoor air and surfaces, creating healthier environments for everyone while saving energy by bringing the power of the sun indoors. For more: https://pyure.com/about-pyure/

