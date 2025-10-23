Environment Testing Services Market Forecasted to Achieve US $20.44 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Environment Testing Services Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Environment Testing Services Market In 2025?

The market size for environmental testing services has seen significant growth in past years. The progression from $12.66 billion in 2024 to $13.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%, highlights a strong growth trend. This historic growth could be linked to the increase in industrial activities, the rising need for product safety confirmation, the growing adoption of green chemistry practices, heightened demand for soil and water testing, and the increasing need for reliable testing.

Over the upcoming years, a swift expansion is anticipated in the environment testing services market, with an estimation to reach $20.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Factors contributing to this surge in the projection period include escalating pollution levels, higher incorporation of wastewater treatment, augmented sensor usage, and an increasing focus on sustainability, alongside a rise of in-house testing. Additionally, the forecast period is expected to witness some major trends like technological progress, higher uptake of water testing services, the implementation of eco-friendly policies, introduction of innovative diagnostic approaches and advancements in testing methods.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Environment Testing Services Market?

The escalation in pollution levels is predicted to fuel the expansion of the environmental testing services market moving forward. The increase in pollution is attributed to factors such as industrial emissions, vehicle fumes, deforestation, inappropriate waste management, and the escalated use of chemicals in agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Environmental testing services are indispensable in tackling the rising pollution levels as they monitor and assess the levels of detrimental pollutants in air, water, and soil. This aids in the identification of pollution sources, assessment of environmental impact, and provides direction for regulatory steps for pollution control. For example, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a governmental agency based in the UK, reported in June 2024 that UK greenhouse gas emissions per resident had increased by 1.2% between 2021 and 2022, indicating a minor rise in the nation's environmental impact. Consequently, the surge in pollution levels is triggering the growth of the environmental testing services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Environment Testing Services Industry?

Major players in the Environment Testing Services include:

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated

- Ecolab Incorporated

- SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

- Agilent Technologies Incorporated

- Eurofins Scientific SE

- Bureau Veritas SA

- Intertek Group Public Limited Company

- Element Materials Technology Group

- ALS Limited (Australian Laboratory Services)

- Golder Associates Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Environment Testing Services Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the environmental testing services market are working towards devising synthetic chemical testing services. These services are useful for discovering and analyzing pollutant compounds in the air, water, and soil. They are essential in determining poisonous elements, thus helping enforce environmental rules and secure public health. For example, in October 2024, SGS S.A., a company based in Switzerland that specializes in testing, inspection, and certification, launched a comprehensive range of testing services for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This effort was made to address the mounting anxiety about these enduring environmental pollutants in various industries, such as the food and consumer products sectors. The purpose of these services is to assist firms in adhering to regulations and boosting safety by reducing PFAS contamination, which has been associated with severe health hazards like cancer and thyroid problems.

What Segments Are Covered In The Environment Testing Services Market Report?

The environment testing servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: On Site, Off Site

2) By Sample Type: Water, Air, Soil, Food, Biological Samples

3) By Contaminant: Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids

4) By Technology: Rapid, Conventional

5) By End-User: Government Bodies, Private Enterprises, Environmental Consultants, Research And Development Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By On Site: Air Quality Testing, Water Quality Testing, Soil Testing, Noise Level Monitoring, Hazardous Material Testing, Emission Testing

2) By Off Site: Laboratory Analysis, Sample Collection and Testing, Remote Monitoring and Reporting, Data Analysis and Interpretation, Environmental Impact Assessments

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Environment Testing Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, the premier region in the environment testing services market was North America, which is projected to see continuous growth. The report encompasses a detailed analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

