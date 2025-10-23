Facilities Support Services Market to Reach USD $294.23 Billion by 2029 at 9.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Facilities Support Services Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market for facilities support services has shown robust growth. It is set to expand from $187.49 billion in 2024 to $204.61 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market's growth during the historical period is linked to factors such as focus on core proficiencies, the trend of outsourcing, cost-effectiveness, and the impact of technological advancements.

Predictions suggest that the facilities support services market will experience robust growth over the next few years. The market is projected to be valued at $294.23 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Factors such as health and safety compliance, aging infrastructure, energy efficiency, and economic recovery are driving this growth within the forecast period. Significant trends that are predicted to shape this period include sustainability and green initiatives, the advent of smart building technology, remote monitoring and management, digital transformation, and issues related to cybersecurity.

Download a free sample of the facilities support services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2225&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Facilities Support Services Market?

Facilities support services market's growth is bolstered by the increasing number of multinational corporations (MNCs). An MNC typically operates in its home nation while also producing or selling its products or services in multiple countries, thereby establishing a presence in numerous regions. Managing facilities spread across different locations can be intricate and demanding. However, facilities support services provide a comprehensive solution that helps MNCs maintain and manage their facilities uniformly across distinct geographies, simplifying operations and ensuring consistent standards of facility management. For example, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals a significant increase in new business registrations in Australia in 2023-2024, with 436,018 new registrations surpassing the prior year's 406,365 new businesses in 2022-2023. Therefore, the growing number of multinational corporations is playing a significant role in the expansion of the facilities support services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Facilities Support Services Industry?

Major players in the Facilities Support Services include:

• Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

• Sodexo

• CBRE Group

• ISS A/S

• Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

• Atalian Servest Group Limited

• Emcor Group

• Alstom SA

• ABM Industries Inc.

• Grupo ACS.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Facilities Support Services Industry?

Firms that provide facilities support activities are progressively utilizing technology to streamline their recruitment processes and better manage their pool of applicants. Advancements in technology have introduced features such as activity monitoring, integration with email systems, and the capability to maintain extensive applicant databases. The result is a noticeable decrease in time spent on recruitment, improved candidate placements, and strengthened ties with clients. Furthermore, recruitment analytics software grants staffing agencies valuable business intelligence. For instance, as much as 64% of companies in North America employ technologies like an applicant tracking system (ATS) to monitor applicant actions while around 60% of firms rely on a customer relationship management (CRM) system to foster business growth.

What Segments Are Covered In The Facilities Support Services Market Report?

The facilities support servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Maintenance Services, Security And Guard Services, Reception Services, Other Facilities Support Services

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

Subsegments:

1) By Maintenance Services: Building Maintenance, Electrical Maintenance, HVAC Maintenance, Plumbing Maintenance, Elevator Maintenance

2) By Security And Guard Services: On-site Security Guards, CCTV Monitoring, Access Control Services, Event Security Services

3) By Reception Services: Front Desk Management, Visitor Management, Concierge Services

4) By Other Facilities Support Services: Cleaning And Janitorial Services, Waste Management Services, Landscaping Services, Pest Control Services, Catering And Vending Services

View the full facilities support services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facilities-support-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Facilities Support Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, Western Europe led the facilities support services market, with Asia-Pacific following as the second largest. The market report for these facilities support services encompasses several regions, including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Facilities Support Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-rental-global-market-report

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-goods-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.