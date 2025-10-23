Facial Makeup Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Facial Makeup Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Facial Makeup Market Worth?

The market size for facial makeup has seen significant expansion in the past years. The market, estimated at $9.73 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $10.3 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The market’s expansion in the historical period is due to the rise in consumer knowledge about product ingredients, heightened beauty consciousness, evolving consumer trends, the surge of the clean beauty movement, and increasing health and wellness trends.

The value of the facial makeup market is projected to witness significant expansion in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to escalate to $12.71 billion by 2029, enduring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The enlargement during the projected period can be linked to the emergence of e-commerce and omni-channel retailing, an increase in the number of young women in the workforce, the surge in influencer marketing, and focus on diversity and inclusivity through celebrity and designer partnerships. Key trends anticipated for the forecast period include adherence to regulatory mandates and safety considerations, advancements in technology pertaining to makeup formulations and applications, hyper-customization employing AI and AR, an increased focus on diversity and inclusiveness, as well as eco-friendly packaging.

Download a free sample of the facial makeup market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14104&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Facial Makeup Market?

The augmentation of influencer marketing is projected to accelerate the expansion of the facial makeup market in the future. Defined as a marketing method that leverages collaboration with prominent social media figures to bolster a brand's offerings, influencer marketing has gained momentum as an effective technique in the facial makeup sector. It provides a platform for showcasing products in action, delivering product reviews, and sharing makeup advice. This type of marketing enables beauty companies to extend their reach, heighten brand recognition, and enhance revenue. For example, Benchmark Company LLC, a venture capital firm based in the US, reported in February 2024 that influencer marketing saw a steep rise, reaching a value of $21.1 billion in 2023— a 29% growth compared to the $16.4 billion in 2022. Consequently, the escalating trend of influencer marketing is fueling the progression of the facial makeup market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Facial Makeup Market?

Major players in the Facial Makeup include:

• Procter & Gamble

• Shiseido Company, Limited

• L'Oréal

• Coty Inc.

• Estée Lauder Companies

• Avon Company

• Revlon

• Amway Corp.

• LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

• Oriflame Holding AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Facial Makeup Market?

Leading firms in the facial makeup arena are pioneering novel technological solutions such as portable makeup applicators and electronic eyebrow applicators to elevate the user experience and accessibility. These ground-breaking beauty tools aim to improve the effectiveness and accuracy of makeup application for users. For example, L'Oréal S.A, a French company that formulates, produces, and markets personal care items, unveiled two pioneering beauty gadgets, the HAPTA handheld makeup applicator and Brow Magic, in January 2023. The HAPTA is engineered to assist people with mobility restrictions or tremors in independently applying makeup. It features stabilizing technology developed in conjunction with Verily, which aids in effortless lipstick application. In collaboration with Korean technology firm Prinker Korea Inc., Brow Magic, an electronic eyebrow applicator, has been designed that allows for custom brow shapes through a smartphone application. The tool uses advanced printing technology for precise outcomes.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Facial Makeup Market Share?

The facial makeupmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Face Powder, Concealer, Foundation, Blush, Contouring And Highlighting, Bronzer, Primer, Other Types

2) By Source: Natural, Organic, Chemical

3) By Price: Economic, Premium

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Women, Men

Subsegments:

1) By Face Powder: Loose Powder, Pressed Powder, Translucent Powder

2) By Concealer: Liquid Concealer, Cream Concealer, Stick Concealer

3) By Foundation: Liquid Foundation, Cream Foundation, Stick Foundation, Powder Foundation

4) By Blush: Powder Blush, Cream Blush, Liquid Blush

5) By Contouring And Highlighting: Contour Creams And Sticks, Highlighting Powders And Liquids, Contour Palettes

6) By Bronzer: Powder Bronzer, Cream Bronzer, Liquid Bronzer

7) By Primer: Mattifying Primer, Hydrating Primer, Pore-Filling Primer

8) By Other Types: Setting Spray, Tinted Moisturizers, BB And CC Creams

View the full facial makeup market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facial-makeup-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Facial Makeup Market?

In 2024, North America led the facial makeup market in size. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the swiftest growth in the forecast period. The report on the facial makeup market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Facial Makeup Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Electronic And Precision Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-and-precision-equipment-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Consumer Electronics Ecommerce Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-ecommerce-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.