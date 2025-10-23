Environment Health And Safety Market to Expand at a 10.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $13.98 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Environment Health And Safety Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Environment Health And Safety Market Worth?

Over the years, the size of the environment health and safety market has seen a swift surge. It is expected that this market will expand from $8.55 billion in 2024 to $9.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The previous growth can be accredited to factors such as the rising popularity of mobile apps dedicated to environmental health and safety, the existence of stringent rules and regulations, heightened awareness surrounding environmental health and safety, efforts by industries to cut down waste and boost process effectiveness, and a growing number of regulations safeguarding employee safety.

In the coming years, the environment health and safety market is predicted to experience swift expansion. It's projected to increase to $13.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period is due to factors such as stronger governmental enforcement for environmental safeguarding, a rising number of enterprises, escalating industry investment in EHS IT software to adhere to OSHA and EPA standards, and heightened waste reduction objectives. Key trends during the forecast period include the development of state-of-the-art research and innovation centers, technological progress, innovation, and policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Environment Health And Safety Market?

Anticipations of augmented waste reduction aims are predicted to fortify the progression of the environment health and safety market. These targets are explicit ambitions established by individuals, establishments, or governments to lessen waste produced, discarded, or delivered to landfills in a defined time. This growing need for such targets is linked to the escalating global consciousness about the necessity to actively challenge environmental destruction and shift towards a circular and sustainable economy. These waste reduction objectives incorporate aspects of ecological health and safety to mitigate pollution, reduce the production of hazardous waste, and protect ecosystems and human health, thereby advocating for sustainable waste management methods. For example, as per the information shared by gov.uk, a UK-based information portal, in 2022 the UK dispatched 6.3 million tons of biodegradable municipal waste to landfill, of which 81% came from England. England produced 5.1 million tons out of the UK's total biodegradable waste that was sent to landfill that year. Consequently, the heightening waste reduction targets are driving the growth of the environment health and safety market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Environment Health And Safety Market?

Major players in the Environment Health And Safety include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Ball Corporation

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

• AECOM Inc.

• ERM Group Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Environment Health And Safety Sector?

Key players in the environmental health and safety market are concentrating on the creation of innovative cloud private editions, like SAP S/4HANA Cloud private editions, with the aim of assisting firms in revamping their EHS protocols to promote sustainable expansion. SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition is a modifiable cloud solution designed to fit the precise requirements of different organizations, offering adaptability in cloud implementation. For example, SAP SE, a software corporation based in Germany, introduced a new version, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, in 2023. This edition brings novel characteristics that ease the management of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) processes, empowering firms to spot and alleviate risks, evaluate hazards, put preventative measures in place, and oversee risk controls. This technology showcases automation, integration, and transparency, thereby aiding firms in reforming their EHS mechanisms and realizing sustainable development.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Environment Health And Safety Market Share?

The environment health and safetymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Application: Medical And Pharmaceutical Waste Management, Industrial Waste Management, Wastewater Management, Other Applications

4) By Vertical: Energy And Utilities, Chemicals And Materials, Healthcare, Construction And Engineering, Food And Beverage, Government And Defense, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Environmental Management Software (Ems), Health And Safety Management Software (Hsms), Risk Management Software, Compliance Management Software, Incident Management Software, Environmental, Health, And Safety (Ehs) Analytics Software, Audit And Inspection Management Software, Occupational Health Management Software, Sustainability Reporting Software, Energy Management Software, Document Management Software For Ehs, Safety Training And Learning Management Systems (Lms)

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Training And Education Services, Audit And Inspection Services, Risk Assessment And Compliance Services, Managed Services, Environmental Impact Assessment (Eia) Services, Safety And Risk Management Services, Occupational Health And Wellness Services, Incident Investigation And Reporting Services, Ehs Compliance And Regulatory Advisory Services, Outsourced Environmental Monitoring Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Environment Health And Safety Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the environment health and safety market, with Europe projected to register the quickest growth. The report on the environment health and safety market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

