What CMOs really want from technology

CMOs and CTOs should also forge closer working relationships and make sure investment on AI, data and platforms are aligned to growth priorities, not sitting in functional silos" — Sergii Gorpynich, CTO and co-founder of Star

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global technology consultancy Star is launching an in-depth report uncovering the attitudes, ambitions and concerns of enterprise-level Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) about the use of AI and platform technology in marketing and its impact on agency relationships.The Next-Gen Marketing Platform Imperative: How CMOs and Agencies Must Evolve in the Age of AI revealed clear signals from more than 300 CMOs and senior marketing leaders of global brands of $1 billion in revenue (primarily from the US, UK and Germany):1) Growth-centered impact: 76% say revenue growth is their top priority with AI adoption follows at 53%, just above customer experience.2) Increasing importance of technology fluency and orchestration: Over half of CMOs have formal MarTech leadership roles and 54% participate in joint planning with the IT department to leverage emerging technologies and shape marketing strategies. However, 50% also voice frustrations over disconnected systems and complex vendor ecosystems with siloed data and processes.3) Alignment with CTOs and closing digital skill gaps: Only 45% of CMOs believe they have meaningful collaboration with Chief Technology Officers (CTOs). Close to half cite limited technical expertise is a major barrier to scaling digital initiatives in marketing4) Changing expectations from agency partners: Demonstrating clear technology ROI and expanding AI-driven offerings now rank as CMOs’ top two expectations of their agencies, setting a new baseline for agency credibility built on measurable business growth.The study also found that while 74% of CMOs state technology capabilities influence agency partner selection and retention, only 13% strongly agree they fully understand the platforms their agencies use, and just 17% feel regularly educated by their agencies.Based on the findings, Forrester concludes that fragmented platforms and a lack of alignment with CTOs continue to slow CMOs’ ability to drive growth. A new baseline of trust is emerging between brands and their marketing partners - agencies that deliver modular, integrated platforms with interoperable systems and can prove ROI through AI will move beyond execution to become indispensable growth partners. Sergii Gorpynich , CTO and co-founder of Star suggests ways that CMOs and agencies should work together to find technology-driven growth in the years to come.“This research clarifies the sticking points between CMOs and agencies today. The two parties must prioritize integrating their technology platforms and unifying the data they hold. By getting their systems to work together more effectively, brands can offer their customers personalized experiences while agencies can demonstrate the effectiveness of these campaigns.CMOs say that a lack of effective ROI measurement and a shortage of technical expertise are holding back growth. Agencies and media partners can help by offering their skills and embedding AI‑driven automation, advanced analytics and transparent measurement into their platforms. Delivering automation and analytics will enable brands to improve sales and increase the value of their products and services.”Sergii adds “Too often, organizations start with the technology itself. But what this research makes clear is that growth comes when leaders flip the equation: start with the expected business outcomes, then work backward to define the capabilities and models needed to deliver them. It’s not about owning the latest platforms, it’s about using technology as an enabler of impact. CMOs and CTOs should also forge closer working relationships and make sure investment on AI, data and platforms are aligned to growth priorities, not sitting in functional silos.”About StarStar is a global technology consultancy that supports industry leaders on their digital journey. By connecting business strategy with technology execution, we deliver solutions that help enterprises innovate, optimize and scale.

