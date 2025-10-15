Star names Mahesh Naphade as Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences

Mahesh Naphade, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Star logo

Star, the global technology consultancy, has appointed Mahesh Naphade as its Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences.

The healthcare industry needs partners who can innovate with the agility of a startup and the rigor of enterprise delivery.” — Mahesh Naphade

SUNNYVALE , CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star, the global technology consultancy, has appointed Mahesh Naphade as its Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Mahesh brings more than two decades of experience driving digital transformation across healthcare, biopharma and medtech. In his new role, Mahesh will lead Star’s strategy to help healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, as well as, disruptive healthcare technology startups unlock greater operational and commercial impact through data, AI and platform solutions Mahesh joins Star from Apexon, a Goldman Sachs-based digital technology services company, where he held senior leadership roles including Head of Healthcare Practice, Head of Data Sciences Practice, Vice President of Strategic Accounts and most recently Global Head of Life Sciences. He has also served in technology leadership roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Atos, guiding enterprise transformation and innovation initiatives.“Modern platform technology and AI are reshaping how care is delivered, enabling more connected ecosystems for patients, clinicians, and innovators,” said Michael Schreibmann, CEO and Co-founder of Star. “Mahesh’s leadership and domain expertise will strengthen our ability to design and build intelligent, scalable and compliant solutions for our clients worldwide.”Mahesh Naphade, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences added: “The healthcare industry needs partners who can innovate with the agility of a startup and the rigor of enterprise delivery. Star’s human-centered approach, deep regulatory experience and connected services across the entire solution lifecycle make it uniquely positioned to help organizations reimagine operations and patient experiences in an AI-led era.”Star’s Healthcare & Life Sciences practice is renowned for its compliant, patient-centric solutions. Recently, Star’s work with OnDosis and The Tiefenbacher Group received the prestigious iF Design Award and UX Design Award (Product category) for the OYSTA Digital Service, a connected ecosystem transforming ADHD treatment management in children - underlying Star’s commitment to advancing digital healthcare innovation.About StarStar is a global technology consultancy that supports industry leaders on their digital journey. By connecting business strategy with technology execution, we deliver solutions that help enterprises innovate, optimize and scale.

