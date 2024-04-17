Star unveils 10Forward: an immersive and forward-thinking framework to assist leaders in future-proofing industries
Global consulting firm Star launches 10Forward, a future-gazing framework designed to help organizations develop strategies for the decade ahead.
Global consulting firm Star launches 10Forward, a future-gazing framework designed to help organizations develop strategies for the decade ahead. SILICON VALLEY, UNITED STATES , April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star, the global innovation partner and consultancy, today launches 10Forward, an immersive trip into the future designed to help organizations develop strategies for the decade ahead.
— Michael Schreibmann, CEO & co-founder, Star
Focusing on the automotive, financial and healthcare sectors, the report envisages a series of future scenarios shaped by the interplay of technology, society and business. 10FWD examines four separate scenarios in 2034 and analyzes the trends and innovation at play in each. By offering a multidimensional look into the future, Star aims to equip businesses with the mindset and tools to anticipate change and harness it for sustainable growth.
"Star’s 10FWD is not about predictions, but preparations,'' said Star CEO Michael Schreibmann. “We help our clients by exploring a range of scenarios, rather than predicting a single future. The powerful forces of technology, society and the economy shape diverse possibilities. This allows us to delve into the consumer trends, technological innovations and social structures which are likely to emerge. By starting in the medium-term future and then working backwards, we empower organizations to become architects of their own destiny," added Schreibmann.
Developed through Star's proprietary research and insights and with help from sector specialists, 10FWD offers four distinct scenarios—Neotropia, Wastelandia, Ecolysium and Bloomfield. These future worlds embody diverse outcomes driven by varying levels of technological innovation and prosperity. The report scrutinizes the intertwined forces shaping these outcomes and how they create multiple trajectories for our society and the automotive, healthcare and financial services industries.
10FWD encourages businesses to anticipate a variety of outcomes and develop strategies to match. Adaptability and proactive planning are vital when confronting these promising yet uncertain futures.
Valeria Balaro, Star VP of Marketing, highlighted the report's main aim - to inspire businesses to engage in innovative thinking and disruptive strategies: “Versions of the future in 10FWD are deliberately provocative. We’ve used compelling storytelling and immersive experiences to help business leaders visualize the future and grasp the impact of macro factors on their industry. Our goal is to create an engaging and thought-provoking journey for our audience."
To help users decide which of the four worlds aligns most closely with their views, an interactive quiz guides them to the most appropriate future scenario. In addition, business leaders can download industry-specific trend reports that delve into additional trends and innovation across the four scenarios to gain deeper foresight and insights from both Star and external experts.
“While we are here to help clients devise informed strategies that are bold and forward-thinking, the ultimate endgame is to ensure technology is used as a force for good. As a business community, we have a responsibility to ensure progress leads to positive social impact - not a backlash - for generations to come. We may not know exactly what the future holds, but we can certainly choose a direction that benefits all, ”added Schreibmann.
To explore the 10FWD report and experience the interactive quiz, visit https://10forward.star.global/
