Presidency on media programme for President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Vietnam and Malaysia

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to arrive in Hanoi on Thursday, 23 October 2025 for a State Visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa is both timely and symbolic, reaffirming the importance South Africa accords to its bilateral relations with Vietnam, as well as its broader engagement with the Southeast Asian region.

The visit will coincide with several significant developments in Vietnam’s political landscape, including a generational transition in leadership, the conclusion of key domestic planning and reform cycles, and the country’s increasing prominence in regional and global economic affairs. This year, Vietnam is commemorating 80 years of independence, a milestone that holds deep historical significance.

Vietnam’s expanding consumer market presents promising opportunities for South African exporters, particularly in the context of the country’s strategic efforts to diversify trade destinations.

The State Visit to Vietnam by President Ramaphosa reflects the deepening ties between the leaders of South Africa and Vietnam, underpinned by mutual respect and growing cooperation. The decision to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership marks a significant milestone, signalling shared commitment to long-term collaboration across key sectors.

Vietnam's dynamic economy and strategic position in Southeast Asia make it a vital partner in South Africa’s efforts to diversify markets and expand trade opportunities. Strengthening this partnership aligns with South Africa’s broader economic diplomacy goals, particularly in enhancing access to high-growth regions and fostering inclusive, sustainable development.

Media programme

Thursday, 23 October 2025

10h15 SAST: Wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument Heroes and Martyrs

10h20 SAST: Wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

10h30 SAST: Official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace

11h00 SAST: Official talks

* Opening remarks by President Cưòng

* Remarks by President Ramaphosa

12h00 SAST: Press conference

12h45 SAST: President Ramaphosa pays courtesy call on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Friday, 24 October 2025

08h00 SAST: Vietnam–South Africa Business Forum

Departure from Vietnam

The President's tour to Southeast Asia will conclude in Kuala Lumpur, on a Working Visit to Malaysia from 25 to 28 October, where the President will be a Guest of the Chair at the 47th ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit.

The President's participation in the ASEAN Summits follows South Africa's recognition as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 2023, marking a significant milestone in advancing South–South cooperation and fostering inclusive, sustainable development through enhanced political, economic and multilateral collaboration.

South Africa and Malaysia enjoyed exceptionally warm and dynamic relations in the decade following 1994, marked by close collaboration on multilateral platforms such as the Non-Aligned Movement, South–South Cooperation and Dialogue Partnerships.

The relations with Malaysia and, by extension, Southeast Asia and ASEAN are of strategic importance to South Africa's foreign policy. They offer a gateway to dynamic regional markets, emerging technologies and help reinforce South Africa's position as a proactive and globally engaged partner in the Global South.

Media programme

Saturday, 25 October 2025

06h00 SAST: ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (Fireside Chat)

10h00 SAST: Official welcome ceremony for the Working Visit by President Ramaphosa to Malaysia

11h00 SAST: Official talks

* Opening remarks by Prime Minister Anwar

* Remarks by President Ramaphosa

11h30 SAST: Joint press conference by Prime Minister Anwar and President Ramaphosa

Sunday, 26 October 2025

04h45 SAST: Official opening of the 47th ASEAN Summit at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre

Monday, 27 October 2025

04h00 SAST: Conferment of honorary doctorate to President Ramaphosa at the University of Malaya

04h30 SAST: Public lecture by President Ramaphosa

09h00 SAST: Opening session of the 20th East Asia Summit

* President Ramaphosa to deliver remarks: Boosting sustainable growth through EAS and G20 collaboration

10h30 SAST: Media wrap-up interview

