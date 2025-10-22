President Cyril Ramaphosa: Press conference during state visit to Indonesia

Your Excellency, President Prabowo Subianto,

Ambassadors,

Ministers,

Distinguished Guests,

Members of the Media,

It is a great honour to undertake my first State Visit to the Republic of Indonesia.

I am accompanied by Ministers responsible for international relations, defence, trade and investment, and agriculture.

We have also brought a strong business delegation with a view to building new commercial partnerships between our two countries.

The relationship between South Africa and Indonesia is deeply rooted in historical ties that span over 350 years, beginning in the 17th century when people of Indonesian descent were first brought to the Cape by Dutch Colonialists.

These early connections laid the foundation for a longstanding relationship between our two nations.

During today’s visit, I held official talks with President Prabowo on various issues of mutual interest.

I congratulated Indonesia on the commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the historic Bandung Asia-Africa Conference of 1955, where the South African people were represented by two great leaders of our liberation struggle, Moses Kotane and Maulvi Cachalia.

I welcomed the Republic of Indonesia as one of the newest members of the BRICS family.

During our discussions we affirmed the importance of expanding and deepening bilateral relations on both political and economic fronts through existing bilateral mechanisms.

We agreed on the need to increase trade between our two countries as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth.

We spoke of the importance of building more resilient and diversified economies for the benefit of the peoples of both countries as we face similar geopolitical headwinds.

This State Visit was preceded by a Business Forum, which provided a platform for South African companies to engage with their Indonesian counterparts.

One of the key goals of the Business Forum was to find meaningful ways for our two countries to develop pathways to boost economic growth through business-to-business partnerships.

We discussed global issues as partners in organisations such as BRICS, the G20 and the Non-Aligned Movement, amongst others.

We affirmed the need to strengthen the multilateral system and the peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue.

We exchanged views on efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and to secure a just and lasting peace that realises the aspirations of the Palestinian people for self-determination.

We are looking forward to hosting President Prabowo at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg next month under the theme of Sustainability, Equality and Solidarity.

Through our G20 Presidency, we have focused on the measures we should all take together to create an environment of inclusive growth, reduced inequality and sustainable development, especially in the Global South and on the African continent.

We are grateful for the constructive discussions we have held today and for the warm welcome we have received.

We would be honoured to host President Prabowo Subianto on a State Visit to South Africa at a mutually agreed date.

Indonesia and South Africa share bonds of great historical significance.

It is clear from our engagements today that we also share a common future, of progress, development and prosperity for all.

I thank you.

