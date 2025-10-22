Submit Release
Jury Returns Guilty Verdicts in Roadway-Chase, Attempted Murder of Trooper

October 21, 2025

(Glennallen, AK) â€“ Yesterday, a Glennallen jury returned guilty verdicts against Mark Heinz, 64, who committed a series of assaults on residents in Gakona, engaged in a high-speed chase with an Alaska State Trooper and fired a rifle at the Trooper’s car.

The jury found him guilty of: Attempted Murder, four counts of Assault in the Third degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Misconduct Involving Weapons in the First Degree, Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Fourth Degree, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer, and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

On Oct. 16, 2020, an Alaska State Trooper responded to a series of assaults on the residents of Gakona. When law enforcement attempted to stop Heinz’s vehicle, Heinz engaged in a lengthy chase for more than 30 miles. Eventually, Heinz fired a semi-automatic rifle at the Trooper, causing damage to the Trooper’s vehicle and a bystander’s vehicle. The defendant then fled the scene and remained at large for more than 24 hours.

Additionally, the jury found 13 aggravating factors applied in this case. The sentencing in this case is set for Feb. 13, 2026.

Assistant District Attorney Jordyn Caldwell prosecuted this case with assistance from paralegal Suzette Marey. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation investigated.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney, Jordyn Caldwell at Jordyn.caldwell@alaska.gov at (907) 761-5648.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

