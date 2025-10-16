Submit Release
Federal Judge Dismisses Youth Climate Lawsuit

October 16, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ The U.S. District Court for the District of Montana dismissed with prejudice a case, Lighthiser v. Trump, filed by climate activists in a lawfare challenge to President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders governing our nation’s energy policies.

The State of Alaska intervened alongside Montana, 18 other states and the U.S Territory of Guam in defense of President Trump’s energy policies.

“We want to thank the State of Montana for leading this charge,” said Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox. “The Judge rightly recognized that the United States Constitution doesn’t give federal courts the authority to dictate national energy policy. These kinds of lawsuits are fundamentally politicalâ€”and like the Judge said, the plaintiffs should seek redress through their elected officials and the electoral process instead. Alaska stands firmly behind President Trump’s approach to responsible energy and resource development, which we believe will benefit all Alaskans.”

