Kate Demarest and David Wilkinson Honored with Pro Bono Award

October 20, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Assistant Attorneys General Kate Demarest and David Wilkinson were honored with the 2025 Attorney Generalâ€™s Pro Bono Award.

Attorney General Stephen Cox presents this award to a member of the Alaska Bar who provides outstanding pro bono legal representation to victims of domestic violence. The nonprofit, Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, ANDVSA, recommended Demarest and Wilkinson, based on their skillful representation and their efforts to assist a survivor of domestic violence.

â€œKate and David are first and foremost public servants, and they bring that same spirit of service to their pro bono work,â€ said Attorney General Stephen Cox. â€œIn addition to their demanding duties on behalf of the State, they volunteered their time and expertise to help Alaskans who need â€” but cannot afford â€” legal representation. Their example reminds us that the law is a calling to serve others, both inside and outside of government.â€

â€œANDVSA is so fortunate to have two Assistant Attorneys General working together to serve a survivor of domestic violence,â€ said ANDVSA Executive Director Brenda Stanfill. â€œKate and David teamed up to represent a survivor in the same rural community where Kate volunteered previously. The client, who needs help with divorce and custody, was living in the domestic violence shelter when the case got started. Having legal representation was enormously helpful to the client, who already had so much on her plate from being displaced from her home while seeking safety. ANDVSA is so appreciative of Kate and David for their efforts to serve and empower this survivor and for their commitment to volunteering with ANDVSA through the years.â€

In the last fiscal year, ANDVSA fully served 200 clients, yet demand still outstrips the ability to serve. According to ANDVSA, Alaskaâ€™s statistics of domestic violence and sexual assault are staggering. A survey through the Justice Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2020 found that nearly 60 percent of women in Alaska experienced intimate partner violence and/or sexual violence in their lifetime. Survivors often need civil legal services to end the violence, including divorce, child custody, and protection orders. ANDVSA receives applications for legal help from low-income survivors around the state.

Wilkinson and Demarest have each distinguished themselves through their exceptional work on behalf of the State of Alaska. Wilkinson serves in the Opinions, Appeals, and Ethics Section, where he manages a demanding caseload that includes both appeals and trial court litigation. Demarest, a member of the Special Litigation Section, is likewise recognized for handling some of the Departmentâ€™s most complex and high-profile cases.

â€œANDVSA does outstanding work for Alaskans. And they provide pro-bono attorneys with resources and mentorship that make it easy to step into a new practice area. If you are on the fence about taking on a pro bono case, I encourage you to go for it,â€ Assistant Attorney General David Wilkinson said.

Despite their busy dockets, both attorneys have dedicated substantial time to pro bono service. Wilkinson first volunteered with ANDVSA in 2021, taking on a pro bono family law case. His commitment to serving others extends beyond his legal workâ€”he also helped organize a memorial blood drive in honor of a late colleague, fostering a culture of compassion and service within the Department.

Demarest has likewise gone above and beyond in her pro bono efforts. Through her work with ANDVSA, she has represented survivors of domestic violence in family law matters, securing divorces, obtaining safe custody arrangements, and successfully appealing a protective order entered against a client. Her advocacy has given survivors not only important legal protections, but also renewed stability, safety, and hope for the future.

Demarest was also honored this year with the Professionalism Award by the Alaska Bar.

â€œTaking on a pro bono case is one of the best ways I have found to keep the practice of law feeling fresh and meaningful, and the lessons learned in those cases make me a better lawyer for our regular clients too. I appreciate the AGâ€™s support of this aspect of our practice,â€ said Assistant Attorney General Kate Demarest.

