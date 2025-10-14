DELNORA’S TRIPLE TRIUMPH – CHRISTIAN VOICE MAGAZINE COVER, INFINITY AWARDS, AND 'PEACEMAKER' HITS THE #1 SPOT

Delnora on the cover page of the October 2025 Issue of Christian Voice Magazine Delnora is the very special guest on Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.'s 15th Annual Home for the Holidays Tour

~Added Bonus for Fans: Delnora is the Special Guest on America’s Got Talent Winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 2025 Christmas Tour~

This recognition encourages me to continue introducing more positive music into a world that needs it now more than ever.” — Award-winning singer songwriter, Delnora

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising inspirational artist and veteran singer-songwriter, Delnora is celebrating three major milestone this fall, being featured on the cover of the October issue of Christian Voice Magazine, taking home two top honors at Nashville’s inaugural Infinity Music & Film Awards, and her song, "Peacemaker," from acclaimed “Blank Page” album climbs to #1 on the Christian Voice Magazine’s Country Gospel countdown. The chart-topping hit is a powerful duet also featuring vocalist and co-producer Chris Golden, the prolific son of Oak Ridge Boys legend William Lee Golden. Delnora is also the special guest on America’s Got Talent season six winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 15th Annual “Home for the Holidays” tour starting December. Tickets for the “Landau Home For The Holidays” tour are available at Delnora’s website, Landau’s website and through the individual venue websites.The October issue of Christian Voice Magazine includes a feature highlighting Delnora’s journey as a singer-songwriter, her faith-driven artistry, and her passion for creating music that uplifts and inspires. The story delves into her creative roots and how she continues to inspire lives with songs that convey hope and resilience.At the Infinity Awards held in Nashville last month, Delnora was named Female Inspirational Country Artist of the Year and received Music Video of the Year for her powerful #1 single "Man At The Well”. The video blends Delnora’s soulful storytelling with scenes from The Chosen, creating a powerful visual that resonates deeply with audiences of faith.“This recognition encourages me to continue introducing more positive music into a world that needs it now more than ever,” said Delnora.Together, the Christian Voice Magazine cover feature, her Infinity Awards victories and the upcoming Christmas tour with AGT winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, mark a defining moment in Delnora’s career, showcasing her as one of the leading voices in inspirational country music. With authenticity and heart, Delnora continues to bridge contemporary and traditional influences, offering songs that heal, inspire, and connect.About DelnoraDelnora is a singer-songwriter known for her authentic storytelling and uplifting message. Her music blends faith, reflection, and real-life emotion to create a sound that transcends genres. For more information, visit https://www.delnora.com/

Official music video of 'Peacemaker,' the song is #1 on the Christian Voice Magazine’s Country Gospel countdown

