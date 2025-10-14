DELNORA’S TRIPLE TRIUMPH – CHRISTIAN VOICE MAGAZINE COVER, INFINITY AWARDS, AND 'PEACEMAKER' HITS THE #1 SPOT
Delnora is the very special guest on Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.'s 15th Annual Home for the Holidays Tour
~Added Bonus for Fans: Delnora is the Special Guest on America’s Got Talent Winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 2025 Christmas Tour~
The October issue of Christian Voice Magazine includes a feature highlighting Delnora’s journey as a singer-songwriter, her faith-driven artistry, and her passion for creating music that uplifts and inspires. The story delves into her creative roots and how she continues to inspire lives with songs that convey hope and resilience.
At the Infinity Awards held in Nashville last month, Delnora was named Female Inspirational Country Artist of the Year and received Music Video of the Year for her powerful #1 single "Man At The Well”. The video blends Delnora’s soulful storytelling with scenes from The Chosen, creating a powerful visual that resonates deeply with audiences of faith.
“This recognition encourages me to continue introducing more positive music into a world that needs it now more than ever,” said Delnora.
Together, the Christian Voice Magazine cover feature, her Infinity Awards victories and the upcoming Christmas tour with AGT winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, mark a defining moment in Delnora’s career, showcasing her as one of the leading voices in inspirational country music. With authenticity and heart, Delnora continues to bridge contemporary and traditional influences, offering songs that heal, inspire, and connect.
About Delnora
Delnora is a singer-songwriter known for her authentic storytelling and uplifting message. Her music blends faith, reflection, and real-life emotion to create a sound that transcends genres. For more information, visit https://www.delnora.com/.
Official music video of 'Peacemaker,' the song is #1 on the Christian Voice Magazine’s Country Gospel countdown
