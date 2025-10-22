Submit Release
Upcoming closure dates for Fort Steele rest area

SINCLAIR, Wyo – The Fort Steele rest area will be closed for parking lot maintenance beginning Wednesday afternoon Oct.22. The rest area is expected to reopen the evening of Thursday Oct. 23.

The smaller parking area west of the rest area will remain open.

The Fort Steele rest area is 13 miles east of Rawlins on I-80

