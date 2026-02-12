Submit Release
Wyoming Transportation Commission State Transportation Improvement Plan Subcommittee to meet Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Transportation Commission State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) Subcommittee will meet February 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss current and future STIP related topics. The meeting will be held online via Google Meets and in-person at 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne.

To join the meeting virtually, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

