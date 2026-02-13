WYDOT to meet with local government agencies in Johnson County to discuss state transportation improvement program

BUFFALO, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is scheduled to present the current State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) during the March commission and council meetings in Buffalo on February 17, 2026.

The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction projects scheduled over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated annually to ensure it addresses both current and future highway needs and is shared yearly with local government agencies and the public.

The District 4 STIP meeting schedule is as follows.

Johnson County Commission – Tuesday, February 17 at 9:00 a.m. – Johnson County Courthouse, 76 N Main Street, Buffalo,

City of Buffalo – Tuesday, February 17 at 4:00 p.m. – Buffalo City Hall, 46 N Main Street.

WYDOT invites the public to attend these meetings, where they can share their input to help influence future projects and priorities. More information about the STIP can be found at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. The public is encouraged to provide comments and feedback using the interactive STIP map, accessible through the link above.