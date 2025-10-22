- Federal government shutdown to disrupt November SNAP payments

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 22, 2025) - Due to the federal government shutdown, payments for SNAP (food stamps) will not be issued in November. Workforce Services does not anticipate that SNAP payments will resume until the federal government reopens.

SNAP is a 100% federally funded program that helps about 86,000 Utah households buy food each month.

If the government shutdown is not resolved by Nov. 1, it may interrupt all SNAP services. Customers are encouraged to plan for this possibility, as there is a chance cards will not work after that date, even if there is a balance in the account.

Local resources for help with food can be found here:

Call 211: Information about food pantries, meal sites and other available resources

211Utah.org: Food pantry locations by geography

uah.org: Emergency food resources

For the fastest and most accurate updates, visit jobs.utah.gov or check myCase (jobs.utah.gov/mycase), the customer portal for managing benefits.

