- Golden Keys recognize Utahns employing people with disabilities

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 25, 2025) — At today's Disability:IN Utah Summit, the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation (USOR) presented the annual Golden Key Awards. This recognition celebrated local businesses for their efforts in employing individuals with disabilities.

“Here in Utah, we're proud of our long history of leadership in this area. We started one of the very first vocational rehabilitation programs in the country over a century ago, and that powerful legacy continues today through our State Office of Rehabilitation,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox.

Disability:IN Utah and USOR partner to help employers connect with skilled workers with disabilities, offering training and resources to help businesses improve their hiring practices. By recognizing the talents and contributions of people with disabilities, the Golden Key Awards celebrate and champion the disability-community leaders that are creating a stronger, more dynamic workforce.

"What these award winners show is that true potential in everyone. They are not only providing meaningful careers for people with disabilities; they are building Utah’s businesses and communities,” said Sarah Brenna, director of USOR. “People with disabilities bring so much to the table – knowledge, skills, talents and unique experiences. They make Utah's workforce more creative, inventive and resourceful.”

This year's recipients of the Golden Key Awards include:

The Golden Key Awards were presented during the Disability:IN Utah Summit at the Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Campus.

For more information, or to view video presentations on each winner, visit https://jobs.utah.gov/usor/vr/ employer/goldenkey.html.

