- Utah's Employment Summary: August 2025
SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 19, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for August 2025 increased an estimated 1.9% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 33,600 jobs since August 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,774,000.
August’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.3%. Approximately 61,700 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s July unemployment rate is unrevised at 3.3%. The August national unemployment rate is up a tenth of a percentage point at 4.3%.
“Utah's labor market continues to show job gains and a low unemployment rate,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While some industries are cooling, the overall picture reflects a resilient economy with increasing wages and job openings exceeding the number of unemployed individuals.”
Utah’s August private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 1.7%, or a 25,600 job increase. Seven of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (20,000 jobs), leisure and hospitality (4,200 jobs), and financial activities (1,700 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-3,000 jobs) and other services (-1,300 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.
