SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer Named Finalists for Most Trusted Expert Award

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer have been named as finalists for the New Era of CX Awards, presented by Five9, in the category of Most Trusted Expert. The award honors organizations that have transformed the employee experience through innovative tools and have created a culture of performance, empowering teams to deliver exceptional results. Five9 commended SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer for the measurable impact of their employee experience initiatives.“SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer stood out for how they strengthened employee experience through Five9 WEM, QM, and Salesforce integration. By cutting abandonment rates in half and empowering agents with better tools, they created a culture rooted in trust, accountability, and high performance—hallmarks of a truly trusted expert,” Jenn MacIver Edwards, VP Customer Experience at Five9, said.As a leader in electronic monitoring and ignition interlock technology, SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer are dedicated to helping people live safer, more responsible lives.This recognition reflects years of dedication to improving how employees and customers connect. The contact center team operates 24/7, 365 days a year. When they adopted the Five9 platform, the goal was simple but powerful: to create a better experience for employees so they could, in turn, deliver even better service to customers.“Being able to reach our customers where they are is key to providing world-class customer service,” Dale Napier, LifeSafer Manager of Workforce Management, said. “From voice, to email and web chat, and even through text messaging, Five9 allows us to stay connected with our customers in a method that best suits their needs.”Since implementing Five9’s technology, SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer have seen measurable improvements across their operations. The platform’s reliability, along with its diverse omni-channel capabilities, custom API integrations into CRM and marketing systems, and access to rich data insights, has transformed how SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer engage with their customers. These enhancements have streamlined workflows, reduced call abandonment rates by half, and created a more efficient and rewarding environment for employees.“Five9 gives us the platform to meet and exceed our customer expectations,” Jennifer McCarty, SCRAM Systems VP of Customer Support, said.For team members, the technology shift has been paired with a strong culture of communication.“At LifeSafer, I feel supported by the trust I’m given to lead and make decisions,” Lyn Monford, LifeSafer Contact Center Lead, said. “There’s a great sense of teamwork and open communication here, which makes it easier to problem-solve, share ideas, and keep things moving forward. That support helps me stay focused and confident, which helps me to help other agents do their best work too.”Five9’s partnership allows the company to empower employees with the tools and confidence they need to serve customers anytime, anywhere.“Recognition as a finalist validates the work we’ve done to strengthen customer satisfaction levels. It helps motivate our team to continue to improve by reinforcing our customer-centric strategies,” Renee Alongi, SCRAM Systems Customer Support Director, said.Guided by their mission to change lives for the better and make communities safer through advanced technology and world-class service, SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer remain focused on empowering their teams to deliver exceptional service to every customer.

