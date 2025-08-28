SCRAM Systems® Announces Acquisition of PharmChem

SCRAM Systems establishes the most comprehensive sobriety monitoring portfolio in the industry.

PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCRAM Systems , a leading manufacturer of alcohol and location monitoring devices and software, announced today its acquisition of PharmChem , the industry leader in sweat-based drug testing and maker of the FDA-cleared PharmChek Drugs of Abuse Sweat Patch.The acquisition adds proven drug-testing capabilities to SCRAM Systems’ continuous monitoring portfolio, expanding opportunities to support agencies, treatment programs, and recovery services worldwide. The PharmChek Sweat Patch is the long-standing standard for continuous drug monitoring, and its integration broadens SCRAM Systems’ solutions for courts, agencies, and service providers dedicated to improving lives and enhancing public safety through advanced technology and world-class service.“The PharmChek Sweat Patch has a long track record of reliability and has been embraced by probation authorities, treatment programs, drug courts, and human services agencies across the country,” said Chris Linthwaite, CEO of SCRAM Systems.“This is an opportunity to expand our mission of delivering innovative solutions that improve lives, enhance public safety, and reunite families,” said Kerri Wagner, Chief Revenue Officer of PharmChem. “Together with SCRAM Systems, we will advance the next generation of tools that empower agencies, support recovery, and transform outcomes for the communities we serve.”The acquisition of PharmChem enables SCRAM Systems to offer the most comprehensive sobriety monitoring portfolio in the industry.“The PharmChem offerings are a natural complement to our existing technologies that help monitor, treat, and support individuals in community supervision, treatment, and recovery programs,” said Linthwaite. “This acquisition expands our product portfolio, strengthens our market position, and creates valuable synergies for our client base.”PharmChem employees are transitioning to SCRAM Systems and will be included in the company’s innovative Ownership Works program. PharmChem will be fully integrated into the SCRAM Systems continuous monitoring suite of products.About SCRAM SystemsSCRAM Systems is a leading provider of electronic monitoring and software solutions for the criminal justice industry. The company offers a full spectrum of client monitoring technologies that include continuous transdermal alcohol monitoring, remote breath/portable alcohol monitoring, ignition interlock systems, intelligent speed assistance, drugs of abuse testing, GPS supervision, standalone RF/house arrest technology, client communication and victim notification mobile apps, software solutions, web-based reporting and communications tools, agency services, and ISO-certified monitoring services and support. Visit SCRAM Systems at www.scramsystems.com or on social media via LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/alcohol-monitoring-systems

