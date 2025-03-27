SiRAC and LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Road Safety in France

LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock Logo SiRAC logo

Partnership brings LifeSafer’s advanced alcohol interlock technology to France, expanding access to trusted solutions that support safer driving.

FRANCE, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSafer , a global leader in alcohol interlock device solutions, announced a partnership with SiRAC starting March 2025.SiRAC, a company with over a century of experience in innovation and transportation solutions, has partnered with LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock to bring advanced alcohol interlock technology to France. This collaboration represents LifeSafer’s official expansion into the French market and reflects both companies' unwavering commitment to advancing road safety.Known for its long history of successfully introducing reliable products to international markets, SiRAC is now enhancing its portfolio with LifeSafer’s state-of-the-art alcohol interlock device. This partnership strengthens SiRAC’s mission to deliver exceptional service to customers through improved logistics, better collaboration with suppliers, and ongoing investments in new tools and technologies.“By working with a reliable supplier, SiRAC can ensure the implementation of advanced alcohol interlock systems that meet the latest safety and legislative requirements, increasing both public safety and the effectiveness of preventive measures. By encouraging the use of alcohol interlock systems in vehicles, this partnership not only supports compliance with laws and regulations but also helps create a culture of responsibility among drivers,” Christophe Van Wert, Product Manager at SiRAC said.With over 30 years of experience and more than 2 million installations worldwide, LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock is a global leader in alcohol interlock technology. The company’s flagship product, the L250, is one of the most compact, user-friendly devices on the market, featuring an intuitive interface and easy-to-use blow pattern that makes compliance simpler for users without compromising safety.“We are excited to enter the French market with SiRAC,” Juvenio Palma, Director of International Business at LifeSafer said. “The L250 is designed to meet both LOPPSI 2 and TCP regulations, ensuring it is a dependable solution for drivers and transport operators who need an alcohol interlock device. This partnership enables us to provide a high-quality, reliable product that will contribute to safer roads across France.”By partnering with SiRAC, LifeSafer continues to expand its global reach, providing a trusted solution for French customers who prioritize safety and compliance.About LifeSafer Alcohol InterlockWith over 30 years of experience, LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock is a global leader in alcohol monitoring technology, specializing in alcohol interlock devices that prevent individuals from starting their vehicles while under the influence of alcohol. Having helped over 2 million customers, LifeSafer is dedicated to reducing impaired driving and enhancing road safety worldwide. Known for its reliable, user-friendly devices and exceptional customer service, LifeSafer has a strong presence across the United States and is rapidly expanding its global footprint. The company continues to grow its international reach, providing essential support to individuals, courts, and businesses in multiple markets. For more information, visit www.lifesafer.eu About SiRACActive in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany, SiRAC offers a local service thanks to a network of more than 730 partners. SiRAC’s solutions are designed to improve mobility and solve urban challenges, as well as to increase road safety.

