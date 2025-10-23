is*hosting Powers Warsaw AI‑Agents Meetup With Voice Agent Infrastructure and Credits

At Google for Startups Campus, 230 builders joined as is*hosting supplied workshop servers, $300 for six startups, and $10 credit for every attendee.

We’re here for builders who care about uptime, clean migrations, and ability to scale from demo to prod. That aligns our core values: transparent pricing, global locations, and responsive support.” — Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting

WARSAW, POLAND, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- is*hosting , the developer-first VPS provider, partnered with the AI Agents Meetup in Warsaw on October 15 to help builders move agentic systems from slide decks to shipping code. The community event, co—organized by Ū Hub and Techspot, welcomed 230 attendees to Google for Startups Campus Warsaw for a hands-on workshop, a keynote on scalable agent design, a panel on evaluation and compliance, and live startup pitching.As the event’s infrastructure partner, is*hosting provisioned servers for a three‑hour “AI Agents? Boring! Meet Voice Agents!” workshop led by Valiantsin Zavadski (Co‑founder at EVY), enabling 35 developers to build working voice agents using frameworks such as LiveKit, Daily, and OpenAI. To further accelerate early-stage teams, is*hosting granted $300 in credits to six AI startups that pitched to investors from ULTRA.VC, Zubr Capital, Angels Band, Fotando Global, and others — plus $10 in credits for every attendee.The main stage featured Arseny Kravchenko (Member of Technical Staff, Databricks) with a keynote on Principles of AI Agents System Design grounded in lessons from app.build, followed by a candid panel “AI Agents in Practice: Value, Validation & Confidence” with Yulia Bohdan (Roche), Kiryl Surahatau (Oxagile), Herman Poleschuk (Slon Media), and Dmitry Matveev (Approveit). Topics ranged from production reliability and evaluation strategies to explainability, compliance, and data workflows.Why infrastructure mattered for voice agents: interactive speech pipelines demand low‑latency, stable networking and consistent I/O performance. is*hosting’s platform pairs KVM‑based NVMe VPS with transparent pricing and 24/7 human support across 40+ global geolocations , plus DDoS protection, optional control panels, and automation hooks (API, Terraform) for teams that standardize their devops workflows. These attributes help founders and infra engineers iterate on agents without the usual cloud bloat or billing surprises.At a glance:– 230 participants; venue: Google for Startups Campus Warsaw– 35 developers built voice agents during the pre‑event workshop– $300 is*hosting credits for six pitching startups– $10 is*hosting credits for all attendeesContent tracks: voice agents, workflow automation, system design, evaluation, complianceAbout the partnership benefits for buildersFor developer experience, is*hosting focuses on predictable performance and price, fast provisioning, useful self‑service features, and global locations — so workshop setups and demo environments come online in minutes. Teams can also choose optional Linux control panels (e.g., ISPmanager, DirectAdmin, cPanel, and free options like HestiaCP, aaPanel, FastPanel) and benefit from free weekly backups — useful for quick rollbacks when iterating on agent prompts and pipelines.About is*hostingis*hosting provides KVM‑based NVMe VPS and configurable servers with 40+ geolocations, robust DDoS protection, optional panels (never forced), free backups, and expert 24/7 support. The platform emphasizes predictable billing, high stability, fast provisioning, and automation hooks (API, Terraform)—helping teams launch MVPs, run CI/CD, host sites and CRMs, and scale SaaS without lock‑in.

