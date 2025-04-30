is*hosting Launches macOS VPS Hosting: Remote Access to Native macOS for Developers, Creators, and Teams

Run native macOS in the cloud with full control, instant remote access, and seamless scaling – no Apple hardware required.

The launch of macOS VPS removes hardware barriers and gives Apple developers a powerful, scalable environment in the cloud.” — Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting

TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- is*hosting announces the launch of macOS VPS hosting , a new cloud-based solution designed for teams and individuals who need reliable, scalable, and remote access to a genuine macOS environment.Available worldwide, macOS VPS lets you run Apple-native applications, development tools, and creative software from any device — without purchasing or maintaining physical Apple hardware.Run Native macOS in the Cloud — Anytime, AnywhereWith this release, is*hosting becomes one of the few global hosting providers to offer fully virtualized macOS VPS hosting at scale. The service gives users access to the latest versions of macOS Sonoma and Ventura, with full remote desktop support, dedicated NVMe storage, and 1Gbps network speed.Whether you’re a developer building for iOS, a QA engineer running cross-platform tests, or a designer working in Final Cut Pro, macOS VPS provides a responsive, native experience optimized for real workloads."macOS VPS is our way of making Apple development tools more accessible, without compromising on performance or control," said Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting. "You get the full flexibility of the cloud with the confidence of working in a secure, native macOS environment."Use macOS VPS for Development, Design, Testing, and EducationKey use cases for macOS VPS include:– iOS/macOS/watchOS/tvOS app development using Xcode, Swift, and testing tools– CI/CD pipelines with Jenkins, Travis CI, or GitHub Actions in Apple environments– Cross-platform testing for app and web compatibility across macOS and non-macOS platforms– Graphic and video production with tools like Final Cut Pro, Motion, or Adobe Creative Cloud– Remote access to macOS from Windows, Linux, or mobile devices– Classroom or student environments for learning macOS-based workflows or tools– Legacy software support, running older macOS applications in a secure containerWhat You Get with is*hosting macOS VPSEvery macOS VPS server includes:✅ A native macOS environment with full administrator access✅ Scalable resources: Upgrade CPU, RAM, and storage without downtime✅ High-speed NVMe storage and 1Gbps connectivity✅ Unlimited bandwidth with no hidden caps✅ Free weekly backups and 24/7 technical support✅ Free DDoS protection for servers in the Netherlands✅ Proactive monitoring and emergency recovery options✅ 99.99% uptime SLAmacOS VPS hosting is available under Premium, Elite, and Exclusive plans.Who Is It For?– Mobile developers who need scalable macOS environments for app builds and TestFlight uploads– Agencies and freelancers managing multiple Apple ecosystem projects– Remote teams that need centralized, always-on access to macOS for collaboration– Schools and training centers teaching Swift, macOS fundamentals, or Apple UX design– Enterprises integrating Apple platforms into hybrid infrastructure setupsWith macOS VPS, there's no need to invest in fleets of Mac Minis. You can deploy what you need, when you need it, from anywhere in the world.Start Instantly from Any DeviceYou don’t need to own a Mac to use macOS VPS. After ordering your plan, you’ll receive everything needed for secure remote access — and you can connect from Windows, Linux, or even your phone.📌 Get started: https://ishosting.com/en/vps/macos About is*hostingis*hosting provides reliable VPS, dedicated servers, and cloud hosting in 40+ countries across 5 continents. We focus on hardware you control, infrastructure you trust, and support that actually responds. No distractions. Just infrastructure that works.Hosting for good. Scaling for better.

