is*hosting Launches is*smart: A Hosting Subscription with Discounts, Bonuses, and Built-In AI Access

A first-of-its-kind subscription in hosting: instant savings, balance bonuses, and access to advanced AI models, all in one plan.

Hosting customers no longer have to choose between saving money and trying new tech — is*smart gives them both.” — Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting

TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- is*hosting , a global hosting provider with infrastructure in 40 countries, has announced the launch of is*smart , a subscription that combines real savings with cutting-edge AI access. This move sets a new precedent in the hosting industry, where subscriptions have traditionally meant premium support or bundled services — but rarely direct financial benefits and experimental features.What is is*smart?is*smart is a subscription designed for hosting customers who want both savings and innovation. Instead of being just another premium tier, it provides financial benefits, AI access, and early features in a single plan.Key Benefits of is*smart– 5% off all hosting services while the subscription is active.– Up to 15% in balance top-up bonuses, with rewards of up to $750 credited back.– Access to AI models locally deployed by is*hosting, including Gemma 3, DeepSeek R1, Llama 3.3, Qwen 3, Phi 4 reasoning, and more coming soon.– Early access to new products and features, before they are released to the general market.– Exclusive partner deals, unlocking additional value from trusted platforms and services.Why AI Makes is*smart DifferentThe AI component makes is*smart stand out. Instead of vague “future-ready” promises, is*hosting has deployed popular AI and LLM models directly on its own infrastructure. Customers can log in and use them instantly, with no extra setup or third-party costs.Available models include tools for:– Text generation and reasoning– Code writing and debugging– Multilingual and research tasks– Computer vision and multimodal workflowsThis puts is*hosting among the first infrastructure providers to bundle AI capabilities directly into a hosting subscription.Flexible PricingThe subscription is available in 1, 3, 6, or 12-month cycles. Customers can join for as little as $4.99/month, or save more with longer commitments.Company Statement"Hosting customers often face a choice: cut costs or access innovation. With is*smart, they don’t have to choose," says Misha Malikin, Brand Manager at is*hosting. "We built a subscription that delivers both savings and access to advanced AI tools, right inside the hosting ecosystem."About is*hostingis*hosting is a global hosting provider with over 20 years in the market, serving 50,000+ clients. Its infrastructure spans 40 countries, with Tier 3+ datacenters, HI-END hardware (SuperMicro, Dell, Juniper), free DDoS protection, and 24/7 human support. The company is known for combining reliability with flexibility, offering VPS , dedicated servers, VPN, proxies, and now — a subscription that redefines value for hosting customers.FAQWhat is is*smart?is*smart is a subscription from is*hosting that offers discounts, top-up bonuses, AI access, and early features — all in one plan.Which AI models are included?At launch: Gemma 3, DeepSeek R1, Llama 3.3, Qwen 3, Phi 4 reasoning. More models are coming soon.How much can I save with is*smart?You get a permanent 5% discount on all hosting services, plus up to 15% bonus on balance top-ups, worth up to $1500.How much does is*smart cost?Starting from $2.99/month with 12 12-month commitment at launch.Why is is*smart unique?It’s one of the first hosting subscriptions to combine direct financial savings with access to locally hosted AI and LLM tools, making it both cost-effective and future-proof.For more information and to subscribe, visit: https://ishosting.brainq.com/en/is-smart

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.