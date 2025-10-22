Women in Medicine® Named Nonprofit Beneficiary of Jennifer Aniston and Pvolve’s “Strong for Fall” Challenge

Nationwide Fitness Initiative Donates $1 Per Challenge to Support Women in Medicine’s Leadership, Research, and Advocacy Programs

We are deeply grateful that Jennifer Aniston and Pvolve are amplifying our mission to uplift women in healthcare.” — Dr. Shikha Jain, Founder of Women in Medicine®

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women in Medicine® (WIM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women’s leadership and equity in healthcare, has been named the featured nonprofit beneficiary of the Pvolve “Strong for Fall” Challenge , a nationwide functional fitness campaign championed by Jennifer Aniston.The Strong for Fall Challenge runs October 22 through November 12 and encourages participants to complete 10 strength-based, functional workouts designed to improve mobility, endurance, and balance. For every challenge completed, Pvolve will donate $1 to Women in Medicine, up to $20,000, to fund leadership, research, and advocacy programs that support women in healthcare.Participants can also receive 15% off Pvolve memberships and equipment using promo code WIM15. Details and eligibility are available in the official challenge rules.Jennifer Aniston Highlights Women in MedicineIn a recent People Magazine feature, Jennifer Aniston discussed her passion for functional movement and her excitement for supporting Women in Medicinethrough the challenge. She also featured Women in Medicine(WIM) on Instagram, introducing millions of followers to the organization’s mission and impact.“It’s not just about fitness — it’s about empowerment,” said Jennifer Aniston, actor and Pvolve ambassador. “The Strong for Fall Challenge lets us all move with purpose while uplifting the women who are shaping our healthcare future.”A Collaboration Advancing Women’s Health and EquityDr. Shikha Jain, Founder of Women in Medicine, said the partnership is a powerful example of how wellness and philanthropy can work together to support women in healthcare.“We are deeply grateful that Jennifer Aniston and Pvolve are amplifying our mission to uplift women in healthcare,” said Dr. Jain. “This collaboration accelerates our work in leadership, research, and advocacy—helping female physicians thrive personally and professionally.”Funds raised through the Strong for Fall Challenge will directly support WIM’s research lab, which focuses on women’s health, workforce equity, and leadership development. Proceeds will also help expand mentorship and advocacy initiatives for early- and mid-career women physicians nationwide.“When wellness and purpose intersect, incredible things happen,” added Dr. Jain. “Together, we’re building strength that extends beyond the studio—into clinics, classrooms, and communities.”Join the ChallengeThe Strong for Fall Challenge is open nationwide, giving fitness enthusiasts and advocates of women’s advancement the chance to strengthen their bodies while strengthening the future of medicine.To join, visit www.pvolve.com/strong-for-fall-challenge , follow @pvolve and @wimedicine on Instagram, and use promo code WIM15 for 15% off.Every completed challenge helps advance the mission of Women in Medicine — empowering women who strengthen the health of others every day.About Women in MedicineWomen in Medicine(WIM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates and empowers women in healthcare, along with male allies, to drive meaningful change in health systems. WIM’s mission centers on three pillars: leadership development, science-backed research, and advocacy for women’s health and equity. Through mentorship, education, and community initiatives, WIM fosters collaboration, innovation, and wellbeing in medicine. Learn more at www.wimedicine.org About PvolvePvolve is a science-led functional fitness method that combines innovative resistance-based equipment with low-impact, high-performance workouts to sculpt, strengthen, and restore. With Jennifer Aniston as a partner and advocate, Pvolve is redefining movement for longevity, strength, and vitality. Visit www.pvolve.com for more information.

