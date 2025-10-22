Transport on new ship-to-shore cranes for Durban container terminal

Members of the media are invited to join Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, at the unveiling of the new Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, which will enhance operational efficiency, cargo-handling capacity, and competitiveness at the Durban Container Terminal (DCT) Pier 2.

This new equipment is part of a broader Transnet Port Terminals fleet renewal programme, aimed at increasing equipment availability and operational efficiencies across its container terminals.

The details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 October 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Durban Container Terminal, Bhekulwandle Auditorium, Pier 1

Kindly RSVP by 13h00 on 22 October 2025 with Nduduzo Ndlovu on 076 478 2375 (WhatsApp) or Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 (WhatsApp)

Please wear closed shoes for the site visit

Bring a form of identification (e.g. South African ID, passport or driver’s licence)

Enquiries:

Nduduzo Ndlovu

Spokesperson for the Department of Transport

E-mail: Nduduzo.Ndlovu@dot.gov.za

Cell: 076 478 2375

Tshegofatso Maake

Media Liaison Officer

E-mail: Tshegofatso.Maake@dot.gov.za

Cell: 063 281 9453

#GovZAUpdates