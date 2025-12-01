Deputy Minister Andries Nel leads delegation to ICC Assembly in the Hague, 1 to 6 Dec

Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister Andries Nel will lead a South African delegation to the 24th Session of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), underscoring South Africa’s continued commitment to international justice and accountability.

The meeting will take place from 1 to 6 December 2025 at the World Forum Convention Center in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Assembly of States Parties serves as the management oversight and legislative body of the ICC, bringing together member states to deliberate on matters crucial to the Court’s functioning and future.

South Africa’s active engagement in these discussions demonstrates its resolve to contribute constructively to the work of the Court and to uphold the principles enshrined in the Rome Statute.

“South Africa reaffirms its support for the ICC as a cornerstone of the global fight against impunity for the most serious crimes of concern to the international community.

Our participation in this session reflects our dedication to strengthening multilateral cooperation, advancing the rule of law, and ensuring that the voices of victims and survivors remain central to the pursuit of justice,” said Deputy Minister Nel.

