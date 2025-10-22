Water and Sanitation on drop in Lowveld dams water levels

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly State of Reservoirs report indicates that water levels in the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province continue to drop, but still satisfactory with most dams still above 80%.

The report also shows that Buffelskloof and Inyaka dams remain above the 90% mark even though they recorded declines, dropping from 93.4% to 92.2% and 93.2% to 92.9%, respectively.

The dams which are still above 80% but recorded declines include:

Driekoppies Dam dropping from 85.9% to 85.0%

Witklip Dam from 86.2% to 85.2%

Primkop Dam from 83.4% to 80.5%

Kwena Dam from 82.9% to 81.2%

Da Gama Dam from 87.8% to 86.9%

Klipkopjes Dam is the only dam which recorded an improvement, increasing from 79.6% to 80.1%.

Below 80%, the following declines were recorded:

Blyderivierpoort Dam dropped from 80.7% to 74.8%

Longmere Dam decreased from 84.0% to 79.4%

Ohrigstad Dam dropped to just above 50%, from 52.0% to 50.2%

The latest report also shows that water levels continue to drop overall in the Mpumalanga Province with declines in the water management areas and districts. The provincial average water levels dropped from 93.7% to 93.1%.

In the Water Management Areas (WMA):

Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropped from 87.7% to 87.0%

Inkomati-Usuthu WMA declined from 92.3% to 91.7%

At district level:

Ehlanzeni decreased from 85.4% to 84.0%

Gert Sibande from 95.8% to 95.4%

Nkangala from 97.8% to 97.4%

Despite these minor declines and the water levels remaining satisfactory so far, the Department of Water and Sanitation reminds the public to use water sparingly and practise rainwater harvesting during rainy days.

Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson

Tel: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Tel: 066 301 6962

E-mail: info@dws.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA