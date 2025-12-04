Minister Gayton McKenzie officially launches Gallery of Leaders at Freedom Park, 8 Dec

Freedom Park is honoured to announce that the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie will officially launch the Gallery of Leaders, a major national heritage exhibition dedicated to the remarkable individuals who advanced humanity, freedom, and the South African Democratic National Revolution. The launch will take place on Monday, 08 December 2025, at Freedom Park, Pretoria.

The Gallery of Leaders is an indoor exhibition space situated along the outer edge of the Freedom Park Amphitheatre, adjacent to the Sanctuary. Purposefully designed with a downward-sloping concrete roof and four skylights that pour natural light into the room, the space creates a reflective and dignified environment befitting national remembrance.

This groundbreaking exhibition honours 48 distinguished leaders from South Africa, the African continent, and the global community whose leadership, values, and sacrifices helped shape the struggle for humanity and freedom. Through portraits, archival materials, audio-visual storytelling, and interactive digital features, the exhibition offers visitors a profound encounter with the lives, values, and legacies of these leaders.

Key Exhibition Features

Alcove Portraits: Images and stories of the 48 leaders

Tree of Life: A symbolic installation representing unity, continuity, and heritage

Projection Hoods: Audio-visual presentations featuring speeches and historical footage

Interactive Displays: Extended information and contextual material

QR Code Access: Digital biographies and detailed narratives available through scanning

Led by Minister McKenzie, the launch marks a significant moment in South Africa’s national memorialisation efforts. The event seeks to:

Honour the enduring legacy of leaders who championed justice, equality, and human rights

Educate and engage the public on the country’s liberation heritage

Inspire present and future generations to embody the principles upheld by these leaders

Strengthen national unity through shared remembrance and cultural reflection

The event is expected to attract a wide range of influential stakeholders, including:

Embassies

Family members of the honoured leaders

Traditional leaders

Government officials

National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cultural and educational institutions

Community leaders

Liberation movements and political parties

Official Launch of the Gallery of Leaders

Date: Monday, 08 December 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant national event. Kindly confirm attendance using the contact details below.

RSVP

Name: Tebogo Ramutloa (Freedom Park Communications Officer)

Email: tebogo@freedompark.co.za

Phone: 012 336 4000 / 082 7933 130

Name: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba

Email: mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za

Phone: 066 302 5397

Media Enquiries:

Name: Zimasa Velaphi (Chief Director Communication and Marketing)

Email: zimasav@dsac.gov.za

Phone: 072 172 8925

Name: Stacey-Lee Khojane (Media Liaison Officer for Minister)

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Phone: 077 608 7579

