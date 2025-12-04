Minister Gayton McKenzie officially launches Gallery of Leaders at Freedom Park, 8 Dec
Freedom Park is honoured to announce that the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie will officially launch the Gallery of Leaders, a major national heritage exhibition dedicated to the remarkable individuals who advanced humanity, freedom, and the South African Democratic National Revolution. The launch will take place on Monday, 08 December 2025, at Freedom Park, Pretoria.
The Gallery of Leaders is an indoor exhibition space situated along the outer edge of the Freedom Park Amphitheatre, adjacent to the Sanctuary. Purposefully designed with a downward-sloping concrete roof and four skylights that pour natural light into the room, the space creates a reflective and dignified environment befitting national remembrance.
This groundbreaking exhibition honours 48 distinguished leaders from South Africa, the African continent, and the global community whose leadership, values, and sacrifices helped shape the struggle for humanity and freedom. Through portraits, archival materials, audio-visual storytelling, and interactive digital features, the exhibition offers visitors a profound encounter with the lives, values, and legacies of these leaders.
Key Exhibition Features
- Alcove Portraits: Images and stories of the 48 leaders
- Tree of Life: A symbolic installation representing unity, continuity, and heritage
- Projection Hoods: Audio-visual presentations featuring speeches and historical footage
- Interactive Displays: Extended information and contextual material
- QR Code Access: Digital biographies and detailed narratives available through scanning
Led by Minister McKenzie, the launch marks a significant moment in South Africa’s national memorialisation efforts. The event seeks to:
- Honour the enduring legacy of leaders who championed justice, equality, and human rights
- Educate and engage the public on the country’s liberation heritage
- Inspire present and future generations to embody the principles upheld by these leaders
- Strengthen national unity through shared remembrance and cultural reflection
The event is expected to attract a wide range of influential stakeholders, including:
- Embassies
- Family members of the honoured leaders
- Traditional leaders
- Government officials
- National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
- Cultural and educational institutions
- Community leaders
- Liberation movements and political parties
Official Launch of the Gallery of Leaders
Date: Monday, 08 December 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant national event. Kindly confirm attendance using the contact details below.
RSVP
Name: Tebogo Ramutloa (Freedom Park Communications Officer)
Email: tebogo@freedompark.co.za
Phone: 012 336 4000 / 082 7933 130
Name: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba
Email: mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za
Phone: 066 302 5397
Media Enquiries:
Name: Zimasa Velaphi (Chief Director Communication and Marketing)
Email: zimasav@dsac.gov.za
Phone: 072 172 8925
Name: Stacey-Lee Khojane (Media Liaison Officer for Minister)
Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za
Phone: 077 608 7579
