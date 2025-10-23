Cint Featured in Upcoming Docuseries Showcasing How Research Technology Powers Global Insights

At Cint, we believe curiosity drives progress. Our mission is to connect businesses with people’s voices so they can make confident decisions in a period of rapid change” — Hind Moussaoui, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Cint

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cint , a global leader in research and measurement technology, has been selected to appear in the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative (GSTI) documentary series, produced by Acumen Media. The short-form documentary highlights how Cint’s research technology is transforming the way organizations connect with people to gather authentic insights, helping businesses and institutions make confident decisions in an era defined by rapid change.From economic uncertainty to shifting consumer behavior, organizations face mounting pressure to make informed decisions faster. Cint provides the research technology that enables companies to cut through this complexity by accessing human responses in real time.Founded in Stockholm in 1998, Cint has built the world’s largest market research platform, connecting businesses to a network of more than 800 suppliers and over 300 million respondents in more than 130 countries. This global reach enables organizations to gather insights at speed and scale, whether launching new products, evaluating advertising performance, or measuring public opinion.This project explores how Cint’s technology powers its global ecosystem, with contributions from company leaders across operations, media measurement, and people management. The short film illustrates how Cint combines advanced proprietary tools with third-party validation to ensure authenticity and quality, enabling clients to trust their data and move quickly from questions to action. It also brings this mission to life by showing how Cint helps organizations overcome the “last mile problem” in research and stay agile in unpredictable conditions. One example highlights how a major electronics company discovered that customers valued simplicity over additional features—an insight that reshaped its product development strategy.“At Cint, we believe curiosity drives progress. Our mission is to connect businesses with people’s voices so they can make confident decisions in a period of rapid change,” said Hind Moussaoui, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Cint.“Being featured in this series is a recognition of the importance of insights in shaping strategies, driving growth, and building resilience.”The film is part of the GSTI’s ongoing series spotlighting organizations contributing to more sustainable and efficient global trade. By featuring Cint, the initiative emphasizes the central role of high-quality insights in navigating challenges across industries. Viewers can watch the Cint short documentary live beginning October 22, 2025 here and read the accompanying article, Feeding the World’s Curiosity.About CintCint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint’s global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

