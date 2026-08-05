Knauf Insulation Inc. to Be Featured in America 250 Docuseries

SHELBYVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knauf Insulation Inc. (Knauf) , will be featured in upcoming docuseries America 250, a documentary series hosted on USA TODAY marking the 250th anniversary of the United States by reflecting on the nation’s achievements while examining how American industry continues to evolve through innovation, resilience and purpose. Through in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes access and expert analysis, the series will spotlight organizations across a wide range of sectors that are addressing complex challenges and driving progress.Knauf’s segment will highlight the company’s long-standing commitment to contributing to better indoor environments for all, from building occupants to insulation installers, and its role as a leader in the fiberglass insulation industry.“At Knauf, our work has always been about more than insulation,” said Chief Financial Officer, Bill Matthias. “It’s about improving the way people live, work and build by creating spaces that are more comfortable, more energy efficient and perform better for all. We are proud to share that story as part of America 250.”The documentary will showcase some of the company’s most significant achievements, including the development and launch of ECOSETechnology, a major innovation in insulation chemistry; becoming the first fiberglass insulation manufacturer to offer a full portfolio of fiberglass insulation products certified asthma & allergy friendlyby Allergy Standards Limited; and being the first fiberglass insulation manufacturer to be 100% phenol-formaldehyde free across its entire product portfolio.These milestones reflect Knauf’s broader mission to advance product performance while supporting healthier indoor environments, sustainability goals and an improved experience for our customers, contractors, installers, and building occupants. The company will also recognize that these accomplishments have been made possible by the commitment, persistence and expertise of its people.The segment will also cover Knauf’s position within the broader industry landscape, highlighting how the company identified an opportunity to improve fiberglass insulation through innovation, customer focus and a willingness to listen closely to market needs. That customer-centric approach, combined with the ingenuity of its teams, has helped shape Knauf into the industry leader it is today.Looking ahead, Knauf will use the documentary to share its vision for the future of the industry over the next five, 10 and 20 years — one defined by continued innovation, deeper customer focus and an even stronger commitment to sustainability.“We believe the future of our industry will be shaped by solutions that perform at a high level while also meeting the evolving needs of customers, communities and the environment,” said Matthias. “Knauf remains committed to leading with innovation and keeping the customer at the center of everything we do.”America 250 is expected to air on USA TODAY platforms in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.ABOUT KNAUF INSULATION, INC.Knauf Insulation Inc. is part of Knauf Group, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. As a multi-billion-dollar company, Knauf leverages the expertise of more than 43,000 employees across 300 production facilities in 90 countries on all continents. In North America, Knauf is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, and metal building applications. Knauf’s mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them and the world we all depend on. For more information, visit www.knaufnorthamerica.com

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