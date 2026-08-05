Global Thought Leaders Documentary Questions Why Organizations Accept Vendor-Driven Technology Change

New film featuring Origina examines how software vendors came to shape technology roadmaps, support decisions, and the pace of change across enterprise IT.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations face increasing pressure to follow vendor roadmaps, support deadlines, and licensing changes, a growing number of business leaders are beginning to question whether those decisions are truly inevitable. Origina , a global independent software maintenance provider, is featured in the latest installment of the GSTI documentary series, which explores why so many organizations continue to accept vendor-driven technology change as an unavoidable part of doing business.The documentary examines how software roadmaps, support deadlines, licensing changes, and upgrade cycles have increasingly come to be treated as mandates rather than choices. Through interviews with Origina CEO and Founder, Tomás O'Leary , and Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder, Rowan O'Donoghue , the film challenges the assumption that organizations must follow the path set by their technology suppliers.As technology providers continue to shift customers toward subscription-based and consumption-based models, the documentary explores broader questions about ownership, control, and the concentration of influence within the technology industry. It also examines the business impact of unnecessary change and the growing desire among organizations to retain greater control over critical systems and technology investments."We're helping companies stop unnecessary technology change," said O'Leary in the documentary. "Everything that was new yesterday is considered old today, but we don't believe that approach is sustainable financially, commercially, or environmentally. Organizations should be able to make technology decisions based on what their business actually needs, not simply because a vendor says it's time to move on."The film highlights how enterprise technology environments have become increasingly complex, creating pressure for organizations to make decisions that may not always align with operational needs, available resources, or business priorities. It also explores how alternative approaches can help organizations maintain stability while continuing to innovate on their own terms.Discussing the realities of supporting complex enterprise environments, O'Donoghue emphasized the importance of experience, technical expertise, and challenging assumptions about what is possible."Many of these systems sit at the very core of an organization," said O'Donoghue. "Touch one thing and it can affect everything else. The key is understanding what problem you're trying to solve, identifying the safest path forward, and recognizing that there are often more options available than people initially believe."The Global Thought Leaders series showcases organizations, technologies, and business models shaping the future of industry. Origina's participation contributes to a broader discussion about customer choice, technology sustainability, and the role of competition in creating a healthier technology ecosystem."Technology vendors are businesses, and they act in their own interests, just as any business would," said O'Leary. "The real question is why organizations have come to accept those decisions as inevitable. We believe leaders should be more curious, ask more questions, and explore the alternatives available to them."The campaign is now available to watch here: https://www.cnbc.com/advertorial/acumen/#origina About OriginaOrigina has been recognized by Gartner every year since 2019 as an independent software maintenance provider supporting business-critical systems for more than 300 of the world's largest enterprises. Founded to challenge the traditional software model, Origina helps organizations take back control of technology decisions, reduce unnecessary change, and maximize the value of software they already own.For more information, visit www.origina.com

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