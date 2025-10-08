Finland Welcomes Global Scientists: Quantum Breakthrough Inspires New Era of Research Collaboration

Work in Finland’s “Top Expert Webinar” on October 22, 2025, explores opportunities for international researchers amid U.S. funding uncertainty

Finland’s innovation model is built on trust, global openness, and long-term investment in science. As the world celebrates quantum discovery, Finland invites researchers to join us.” — Laura Lindeman, Senior Director, Work in Finland

HELSINKI, HELSINKI, FINLAND, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics honors John Clarke (UC Berkeley), Michel H. Devoret (Yale and UCSB), and John M. Martinis (UCSB) for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit. This milestone highlights the boundless potential of modern physics and its applications in quantum computing, sensors, and secure communications.As Nobel Committee Chair Olle Eriksson remarked, “Quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology,” emphasizing how century-old science continues to fuel innovation in our connected world.Yet, when many U.S.-based researchers face uncertainty due to tightening budgets and shifting priorities, Finland has emerged as a haven for scientists seeking stability, funding, and collaboration. Through world-class universities, forward-looking research funding, and an open innovation culture, Finland actively invites international scientists to advance their careers — and the future of science itself. Work in Finland will host the “ Top Expert Webinar : Opportunities for Global Scientists in Finland” on October 22, 2025, to explore these global opportunities.Register: http://bit.ly/4nM2m4g The event will feature experts from Finnish research institutions, innovation agencies, and international talent programs. Discussions will focus on:Finland’s leadership in quantum technologies, AI, and sustainability researchCareer pathways for scientists relocating to FinlandCollaboration and funding mechanisms across the EU research ecosystem“Finland’s innovation model is built on trust, global openness, and long-term investment in science,” said Laura Lindeman, Senior Director and Head of Work in Finland Unit. “As the world celebrates quantum discovery, Finland is extending an open invitation to the next generation of researchers to join our thriving community.”About Work in FinlandWork in Finland is a national initiative led by Business Finland . It supports international talent attraction and integration into Finland’s research, business, and innovation ecosystems.Learn more: https://bit.ly/4o8NpJl

