VisitNH.gov Wins Prestigious W³ Award for Digital Innovation with SilverTech

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The State of New Hampshire’s official travel and tourism website, VisitNH.gov , has been awarded a prestigious W³ Award, recognizing excellence in digital creativity and user experience. The award highlights the successful redesign and modernization of the site by SilverTech , a full-service digital experience agency headquartered in Bedford, NH.Visit NH serves as the primary digital gateway for millions of visitors exploring New Hampshire’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and seasonal attractions. The site’s recent upgrade to Xperience by Kentico has dramatically improved performance, user engagement, and accessibility while reducing administrative overhead for state tourism staff.Modern Features Driving Visitor EngagementSilverTech’s redesign introduced a host of modern capabilities, including:• Dynamic Foliage Tracker: An all-new, reimagined foliage tracker—one of the most in-demand features of the site during fall—provides real-time insights, updated visuals, and improved travel planning tools. The previous version was a simple slider and color-coded map; the new design delivers a more engaging, intuitive experience for foliage seekers.• Personalized Experiences: Leveraging geolocation technology, the site now tailor’s homepage content to key audiences such as Canadian visitors from Quebec.• Widget-Based Content Management: State tourism staff can independently update pages and seasonal itineraries without technical assistance, reducing time and cost.• Advanced Integrations: The platform seamlessly connects with CRM systems, digital asset management, and marketing tools to enhance visitor engagement and data-driven decision making.• Interactive Maps & Multilingual Content: Hiking maps, seasonal itineraries, and multi-language support ensure global accessibility.Proven ResultsSince launching the new platform, VisitNH.gov has seen measurable success:• 19.7% increase in visits to the NH Events Calendar• 30% increase in average engagement time week over week• 50% improvement in Core Web Vitals ScoreThese gains translate directly into increased state tourism revenue.A Long-Term PartnershipSilverTech has been the official digital partner of the State of New Hampshire for over 20 years, designing and developing websites for more than a dozen state divisions, including NH Parks and NH Economy, Visit NH and more. This long-standing partnership reflects trust, innovation, and a shared vision for advancing the state’s digital presence.Michelle Cruz, Amy Bassett, Deputy Director of the NH Division of Travel and Tourism, praised the collaboration:“We’re incredibly proud to see VisitNH.gov honored with a W³ Award, and we applaud SilverTech for their outstanding work. This recognition reflects not only the innovation behind the redesign, but also the impact it’s having on how we engage with visitors. SilverTech’s commitment to delivering smart, user-focused digital experiences continues to elevate New Hampshire’s tourism presence on a global scale.”About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers through measurable, modern, and innovative digital solutions. Founded in 1996, the national agency delivers an unexpectedly enjoyable client experience while solving complex business challenges through strategy, creativity, and technology. With offices in Bedford, NH, Indianapolis, IN, and Cleveland, OH, SilverTech sets the bar higher for smart, collaborative client partnerships. The 2025 acquisition of Paragon Inc. expands SilverTech’s reach and capabilities, broadening its service offerings, deepening enterprise expertise, and creating new opportunities to deliver greater value and impact for clients. SilverTech’s full suite of services includes digital strategy and consulting, marketing, user experience and design, journey mapping, advanced web and AI application development, and data and technology integration. Together, the combined teams manage a diverse roster of clients including Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, the State of New Hampshire, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, UGG, HOKA, and Mutual of Omaha.

