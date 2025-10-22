Chicago Family Law Firm Warns: AI Tools Can’t Replace Trusted Legal Counsel in Divorce and Custody Cases

Anderson Boback & Marshall Managing Partner Jessica Marshall shares why communication and compassion matter more than ever in the age of AI.

We’re really seeing a lot of AI in family law now. Clients come in having drafted documents they pulled from an online chatbot. They’re often full of mistakes and completely unusable in court.” — Jessica Marshall, Managing Partner at Anderson Boback & Marshall

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and other automated platforms become more accessible, many individuals are attempting to use them for guidance in divorce and custody matters. According to Jessica Marshall, Managing Partner at Anderson Boback & Marshall (ABM) , this trend poses real risks for families in crisis.“We’re really seeing a lot of AI in family law now. Clients come in having drafted documents they pulled from an online chatbot. They’re often full of mistakes and completely unusable in court,” said Marshall. “My role as an attorney is to make sure clients know they can rely on me for accurate, strategic guidance. A machine cannot replace the clarity and reassurance that come from an experienced lawyer.”Marshall stresses that communication remains the cornerstone of successful outcomes. “Silence breeds anxiety. My clients already have enough of that. From day one, we make sure they feel heard and informed. That’s what builds trust, not an AI printout,” she explained.At ABM, communication is built into how attorneys are trained and how clients are supported. The firm has seen an increasing number of clients come to them after being let down by other lawyers who failed to stay in touch. In contrast, ABM’s structured updates, case management systems, and open communication policies keep clients engaged and prepared.“Family law will never be easy, but with clarity and trust, it can be manageable,” Marshall added. “No AI tool can replace the human connection and honest counsel people need when their families, children, and livelihoods are on the line.”Jessica Marshall is available for interviews and commentary on the role of AI in family law, the risks of relying on automated tools, and how human-centered communication shapes better outcomes for clients.About Anderson Boback & MarshallAnderson Boback & Marshall is a boutique family law firm based in Chicago, Illinois. Known for its strategic advocacy and compassionate counsel, the firm represents clients in high-stakes divorce, custody, and post-decree matters. With a communication-first philosophy, ABM ensures that clients receive not only relentless advocacy in court but also clarity, guidance, and trust at every step.Visit us here: https://illinoislawforyou.com/ Media Contact:

