Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products expands Oconee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products (Ulbrich), a leading manufacturer of wire solutions, today announced it is expanding its operations in Oconee County. The company’s $5 million investment will create 15 new jobs.

Ulbrich is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered wire solutions for high-performance industries. The Westminster facility specializes in the rolling, drawing, annealing, straightening, and precision winding of a variety of round, flat and square wire products.

Located at 692 Plant Road in Westminster, Ulbrich will invest in building improvements, updated machinery and equipment, as well as automation and material handling technologies.

Individuals interested in joining the Ulbrich team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products is proud to announce its continued commitment to growth and innovation with a new investment in the expansion of our manufacturing facility in Westminster, South Carolina. This strategic initiative represents a $5 million capital investment dedicated to facility enhancements and the acquisition of advanced machinery and equipment to support ongoing production needs. Since acquiring the Westminster site in 2001, Ulbrich has invested over $25 million in its development. This latest expansion underscores our long-term vision for operational excellence and reinforces our dedication to serving customers with precision-engineered wire solutions across a wide range of industries. We are grateful for the support of Oconee County and South Carolina and look forward to continuing our role as a key contributor to the region’s manufacturing strength.” -Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products General Manager of Operations Daniel Day

“With an investment that will create 15 new jobs, Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products continues to make an impact in the Oconee County community. We applaud the company’s commitment to investing in our state and creating new opportunities for the people of South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products on this $5 million expansion in South Carolina. We are proud Oconee County has proven to be an excellent location for the company’s manufacturing operations and look forward to furthering our partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It’s great to see a family-owned company continue to thrive and expand right here in Oconee County. Ulbrich’s decision to grow speaks volumes about the strength of our community and the dedicated employees who make up its workforce and contribute to its success. I’m proud of this company and what they mean to our area.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“It’s another ‘Top Shelf for Business’ day in Oconee County with Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products’ expansion of their Westminster facility. For the past 25 years, Ulbrich has been one of Oconee County’s leading and most respected manufacturers. The expansion is a testament to our outstanding workforce and strong business climate. Thank you Ulbrich for your commitment to grow in our community!” -Oconee Economic Alliance President and CEO Jamie Gilbert

FIVE FAST FACTS