Xobee Networks Partners with Tidal Communications, an IT ExchangeNet Transaction

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT ExchangeNet, a global M&A advisory firm specializing in the sale of middle market IT services businesses, announced the sale of Tidal Communications to Xobee Networks, backed by O2 Investment Partners Based in North Andover, Massachusetts, Tidal Communications is a business communications company specializing in traditional and cloud-based phone systems, network infrastructure, and call center solutions. IT ExchangeNet represented Tidal in this transaction.Chris Faddis, co-owner of Tidal Communications, said, “Joining forces with Xobee Networks allows us to scale faster, expand our offerings across multiple markets, and provide more value to our clients through their comprehensive suite of managed IT services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions. IT ExchangeNet identified more than 50 buyers, making it a competitive and rewarding process.”Gina Faddis, co-owner of Tidal, shared, “Building Tidal alongside Chris and our incredible team has been an amazing journey. Our success has always been rooted in strong relationships, with our employees, partners, and customers. Partnering with Xobee ensures our people and clients will continue to be supported with the same care, responsiveness, and commitment to excellence that have defined Tidal since day one.”She added, “IT ExchangeNet’s deep industry knowledge and unparalleled global network of buyers were instrumental in maximizing Tidal's value. Their process brought dozens of highly qualified buyers into our process, giving us a range of strong, strategic options from which to choose.”Sam Wegenke, Vice President of O2 Investment Partners, said, “Xobee and Tidal share a common vision of providing exceptional technology services with a focus on quality, reliability, and customer care. IT ExchangeNet’s disciplined process was key to uniting Xobee and Tidal. Their expertise is a true asset in the lower middle market.”About Tidal CommunicationsFounded in 2002, Tidal Communications is a telecommunications company specializing in business phone systems, network infrastructure, call center and real-time reporting, and business continuity solutions. Tidal Communications partners with organizations to deliver optimized communications solutions through both traditional premises-based and cloud-based phone systems, leveraging platforms like Avaya communications systems, SIP trunks, and hosted VoIP.About Xobee NetworksXobee Networks is California's leading managed service provider , founded in 1996 and serving over 3,000 clients nationwide. With offices in Fresno, San Jose, San Francisco, Palm Desert, Santa Monica, Orange, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more, Xobee delivers comprehensive IT support, cybersecurity, cloud hosting, web development, and communications solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company's family of brands includes BCT Consulting, CTS Technology, Myers Network Solutions, Interconnect Networks, and TeleDynamic.About IT ExchangeNetRanked by Axial as the #1 Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisor for 2025, IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle partners. With an extensive buyer database of more than 90,000 IT and digital marketing decision-makers, IT ExchangeNet identifies strategic matches for sellers.For more details on this transaction, or to discuss how an acquisition can benefit your IT business, contact our team via Matt Olson at molson@itexchangenet.com.

