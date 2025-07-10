KT2i Acquires T4S Partners to Accelerate Digital Transformation, An IT ExchangeNet Transaction

KT2i acquires T4S Partners to boost digital transformation. T4S, advised by IT ExchangeNet, enhances KT2i’s IT service management solutions for clients.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT ExchangeNet , a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in the lower middle market IT services sector, announced the sale of T4S Partners by Kanchi Technologies 2i, a trusted innovator in IT and Engineering consulting services.Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, T4S is a premier National IT and Business Solutions Consulting organization, specializing in seamless connections between people, processes, and systems with insights for client growth, to form a stronger, more dynamic organization with expanded capabilities, resources, and reach. With a client base of over 160 organizations, T4S delivers enterprise-class IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions.The transaction was facilitated by IT ExchangeNet, which sells IT Services and Digital Marketing firms to a global database of buyers.The combined organization will offer a broader suite of solutions, deeper technical expertise, and enhanced capacity to serve a growing global customer base. They will operate under the KT2i name.“T4S Partners has built a strong reputation for delivering solutions that drive outcomes,” said Sunil Kanchi, Managing Partner of KT2i. “Their expertise in integrating systems, processes, and people aligns perfectly with our investment strategy. We are excited to support their continued growth and expansion.”Rob Ash, President of T4S, said, “IT ExchangeNet ran a thoughtful, methodical process from start to finish socializing our story to the right people and keeping momentum every step of the way. Their access to over 90,000 global buyers and ability to position T4S strategically made all the difference.”About IT ExchangeNetRanked by Axial as the #1 Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisor for 2025, IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in the channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle partners. With an extensive buyer database of more than 90,000 IT and Digital Marketing decision-makers, we identify strategic matches for sellers valued under $30 million.About T4ST4S Partners is a premier National IT and Business Solutions Consulting organization, specializing in seamless connections between people, processes, and systems with insight for client growth. We help our clients create compelling new customer solutions, optimize IT assets, transform service management functions, and leverage cloud technology into a competitive advantage, as well as achieve Digital Transformation objectives.About KT2iKT2i is a next-generation global strategy and technology firm, specializing in enterprise transformation. We’re a precision strike team for enterprise transformation through CIO Advisory, Digital Transformation and Innovative Mechatronics Engineering solving the toughest problems at speed. Our consultants fuse deep industry knowledge with Aktionable AI, automation, and agile delivery to solve the most critical business problems. Founded on a commitment of excellence in everything we do, our skilled team of passionate engineers and IT professionals leverage the latest technology to develop tailored solutions for unique challenges. At KT2i, we believe in creating impact through innovation with integrity with a global delivery teams in US, Germany & India.

