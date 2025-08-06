SilverTech Acquires Paragon Digital Marketing, an IT ExchangeNet Transaction

SilverTech acquires Paragon Digital Marketing

SilverTech acquires Paragon, boosting its digital strategy, marketing automation, and CMS capabilities; IT ExchangeNet advised on the transaction.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT ExchangeNet , a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in the sale of middle market Digital Marketing and IT Services sector, today announced the acquisition of Paragon by SilverTech , a national digital experience agency headquartered in Manchester, NH.Based in Cleveland, Paragon is a digital consultancy focused on customer experience, marketing technology, and digital strategy. For more than 30 years, Paragon has delivered human-centered digital solutions to a wide range of clients in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and other sectors. The company brings deep expertise in enterprise CMS platforms, including Sitecore and Optimizely, and has been recognized for its strategic approach to digital transformation.“This acquisition accelerates SilverTech’s growth trajectory and enhances our capabilities in key areas such as marketing automation, enterprise CMS, and customer journey mapping,” said Nick Soggu, CEO of SilverTech. “Paragon’s full digital lifecycle focus aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.”John Ours, CEO of Paragon, commented, “Joining forces with SilverTech allows us to scale faster, expand our offerings, and provide more value to our clients. We’re thrilled about the opportunities ahead as part of a team that shares our passion for digital excellence."The transaction was facilitated by IT ExchangeNet, a middle-market leader in facilitating the sale of digital marketing and IT services firms. Ours added, “IT ExchangeNet was a true partner throughout this process. Their deep industry knowledge, disciplined approach, and unmatched network of buyers were instrumental in achieving a successful outcome. They brought more than 60 qualified buyers to the table and guided us through every step with clarity and confidence. We couldn’t have asked for a better advisor.”About ParagonFounded in 1993, Paragon is a digital consulting firm specializing in customer experience design, enterprise content management, digital strategy, and marketing automation. Paragon partners with organizations to deliver measurable results through integrated digital experiences, leveraging platforms like Sitecore, Optimizely, and Adobe.About SilverTechSilverTech is a national digital experience agency that helps clients transform how they engage with their customers. With a deep bench of strategists, designers, developers, and marketing automation experts, SilverTech delivers websites, portals, and marketing ecosystems that drive business results. Clients include national brands across industries, including utilities, financial services, and healthcare.About IT ExchangeNetRanked by Axial as the #1 Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisor for 2025, IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle partners. With an extensive buyer database of more than 90,000 IT and digital marketing decision-makers, IT ExchangeNet identifies strategic matches for sellers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.