Families Discover Geothermal Energy in the Heart of Reno
REGISTRATION REQUIRED-SPACE IS LIMITED Family Fun at Geothermal Rising Conference 2025: Discover Geothermal in Downtown Reno!
Taking place Sunday, October 26, 2025, during the Geothermal Rising Conference (GRC), this free, kid-friendly afternoon of scientific exploration welcomes local families, students, and visitors to experience the power beneath Nevada’s surface up close and interactively.
Why It’s a Great Story
Visual & Family-Friendly: Colorful experiments, live science demos, and kids learning through play.
Local Pride: Reno is a geothermal hub; this event spotlights the city’s innovation and community engagement.
Good News Energy Story: Hands-on STEM learning, clean energy education, and future-ready science for kids.
Geothermal Discovery Day, hosted by Geothermal Rising on Sunday, October 26, 2025 (11:00 AM – 3:30 PM PT) at The Discovery Museum and the Downtown Reno Public Library, is a free community event inviting families to explore geothermal energy through live demos, scavenger hunts, and story time sessions, with a complimentary shuttle running from the Peppermill Resort for GRC 2025 attendees.
Visuals & Interview Opportunities
Families and children engaged in interactive geothermal exhibits.
Live science demonstrations and “geothermal energy storytime.”
Interviews with Geothermal Rising educators, Ormat Technologies engineers, and local teachers.
Footage of the geothermal scavenger hunt and community participation downtown.
Why It Matters
Discovery Day connects geothermal energy education with family fun, helping young learners understand how Nevada’s natural heat can power a cleaner future. It’s an opportunity to highlight Reno’s geothermal identity and showcase how science outreach builds community.
Media Rsvp & Contact
Please RSVP for media access, interviews, and filming coordination.
Full event details: geothermal.org/geothermal-discovery-day
About Geothermal Rising
Geothermal Rising is a U.S.-based nonprofit educational association (501(c)(3)) with an affiliated 501(c)(4) for policy and outreach. The organization serves as a hub for the geothermal community, advancing education, information-sharing, and professional development to accelerate geothermal deployment and awareness. Learn more and get involved at geothermal.org
