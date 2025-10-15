Five Additional Travel Grants Announced for the 2025 Indigenous Geothermal Symposium in Reno

geothermal rising logo

Apply to join Indigenous leaders, community members, developers, researchers, & policymakers to advance culturally grounded, pragmatic geothermal development.

By prioritizing engagement, education, and cross-cultural partnership, we will advance reliable, place-honoring geothermal solutions for generations.” — Dr. Bryant Jones, Executive Director, Geothermal Rising

RENO, NEVADA, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geothermal Rising announced five newly available travel grants to support participation in the 2025 Indigenous Geothermal Symposium ( IGS ), held October 24–25, 2025, at the Peppermill Resort, 2707 S. Virginia St., Reno, Nevada. The Symposium brings together Indigenous leaders, community members, developers, researchers, and policymakers to advance culturally grounded, practical pathways for geothermal development.Who can apply for travel support:Geothermal Rising is offering two grant pathways to broaden access to IGS:• Indigenous Geothermal Symposium Grant (global): Supports attendance at IGS only. geothermal.org• Indigenous Student Grant (U.S. residents): Supports attendance at IGS and the Geothermal Rising Conference (GRC).Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis; Applications are available on the IGS event page.Attend—even if you don’t need a grant.General registration is open to all. The IGS registration fee is $225, which includes all IGS sessions and meal functions; IGS participants are expected to engage respectfully in a welcoming, inclusive environment. geothermal.org.IGS immediately precedes the Geothermal Rising Conference, October 27–29, 2025, also at the Peppermill.Apply, register, and view the agenda at the Indigenous Geothermal Symposium page on Geothermal Rising’s website. geothermal.orgAbout the Indigenous Geothermal SymposiumManaged by Geothermal Rising, The Indigenous Geothermal Symposium focuses on the intersection of geothermal energy and Indigenous communities worldwide—prioritizing engagement, education, collaboration, and cross-cultural partnership to advance reliable, place-honoring geothermal solutions.About Geothermal Rising.Geothermal Rising is a U.S.-based nonprofit educational association (501(c)(3)) with an affiliated 501(c)(4) for policy and outreach. The organization serves as a hub for the geothermal community, advancing education, information-sharing, and professional development to accelerate geothermal deployment and awareness. geothermal.orgMedia contact: brandy@geothermal.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.