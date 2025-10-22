Professional Learning Series: Developing Individual Language Acquisition Plans (ILAPs) for Multilingual Learners with Collaboration and Instructional Planning in Mind

Are you new to Individual Language Acquisition Plans (ILAPS) or looking to strengthen your team’s approach? Do you serve a small multilingual learner population and want a practical framework that ensures compliance with state and federal guidelines and promotes student growth? If so, consider attending a two-part virtual series that the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting to offer a clear, collaborative process for developing ILAPS that reflect each student’s language profile, strengths, and instructional needs.

An ILAP is a required, school-based plan for every student identified as a multilingual learner. An effective ILAP clarifies educator roles, targets timely and individualized supports, and honors students’ identities and assets to foster growth, engagement, and belonging. Led by Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellows Rebecca Carey and Melissa Frans, this series will help participants to learn how to design ILAPs that meet state and federal requirements, while advancing equity, access, and belonging through intentional instructional planning and partnership.

Format:

Participants must attend both sessions of this series. Each session includes one hour of structured learning followed by 30 minutes of collaborative sharing and discussion. Registration is required. Please register here.

Session Topics:

Intended Audience:

English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teachers, directors/coordinators of multilingual programs, and general education teachers who support multilingual learners may find this series beneficial. Participants will develop actionable, collaborative approaches to ILAPs aligned with WIDA Standards and supportive of instructional planning.

Schedule:

This two-part virtual series will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. on:

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Participants who attend both sessions will receive three contact hours.

The Teacher Leader Fellows program is a part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For more information, please contact Jane Armstrong, Maine DOE State ESOL Specialist, at jane.armstrong@maine.gov.